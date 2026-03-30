Stars Fall to Lancers Sunday

Published on March 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







RALSTON, NE- The Lincoln Stars (28-27-4-1) fell to the Chicago Steel at the Ice Box on Saturday night 6-4.

Lincoln would score first for the first time all weekend. Samuel Murin entered the offensive zone and fired a shot on net. The rebound came loose to Brady Kudrna, and he was able to beat the Omaha netminder to give Lincoln the lead. Omaha would respond quickly with two goals in 122 seconds to take the lead. The 2-1 score would hold into the intermission.

Both teams would have their chances in the second, but neither would break through as the game would head into the final period 2-1. Omaha was gifted a power-play late in the frame that would carry over into the third period.

The Lancers would add the lone goal in the third, and take the game 3-2.

The Stars are back in action on Friday against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com







United States Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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