2026-27 Season Tickets on Sale Now

Published on March 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

2026-27 Season tickets are ON-SALE NOW! New this year, current Season Ticket Holders can renew their seats online! Follow the steps below to renew your seats for the 2026-2027 Season Now! Interested in getting Season Tickets for the first time or would you rather talk to a person about your tickets? Contact one of our Fargo Force Season Ticket representatives Kyle Ebach (kylee@fargoforce.com) OR Evan Huebner (ehuebner@scheelsarena.com)!

https://am.ticketmaster.com/scheels/

Login to your season ticket account manager.

Once logged in go to the pay invoice tab.

Seats are preloaded into your account. Verify that your seats are correct.

If your seats are correct click continue.

This will bring you to payment options.

Select what type of payment plan you would like to use; Full, 3-Month, or 8-Month.

Add a payment method and checkout!

Minimum payment on payment plans is $50 per seat due at time of checkout.

Once you pay sit back and relax until next season!

2026-27 SEASON TICKET ORDER FORM

SEASON TICKET HOLDER BENEFITS:

$1 off Fountain Drink, Hotdogs, and Popcorn (Excluding Specials)

$1 Off Alcoholic Drinks (Excluding Drink Specials)

20% Team Store Discount

1 Free Chuck-a-Puck Per Game

3 Month and 8 Month Interest-Free Payment Plans

Online Ticket Account

Ticket Exchange Program

Admittance to Season Ticket Holder Events

Playoff Seating Priority

Discount of 5% on Entire Order When Paid in Full

Discount of 10% with a Military ID

RENEWAL REWARDS:

Renew early and get rewarded! Place a deposit or pay in full by the above dates to be entered into our renewal rewards drawings. Ticket holders must pay in full or place a minimum deposit of $50 per seat to be entered into the drawings.

REDEEM YOUR UNUSED TICKETS!

Reminder! Make sure to redeem your unused tickets for new tickets to any of our upcoming Fargo Force games. This can be done at the SCHEELS Arena box office or online via the season ticket account manager. For a how to guide click the link below for a walk through. All unused tickets must be used before April 4th!







