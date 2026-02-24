Force Announce Trade with Madison Capitols

Published on February 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

FARGO, ND - The Fargo Force have announced a trade with the Madison Capitols acquiring forward, Gavin Uhlenkamp in exchange for forward Eero Butella & a trio of draft picks.

Gavin Uhlenkamp, a 2006 born forward from Chanhassen, MN currently ranks 2nd in scoring amongst Madison Capitols players with 15G-15A for 30 points in 39 games played. This is Uhlenkamp's 3rd season in the USHL playing 119 total games for the Capitols with a total of 70 points 36G-34A) in that time. Following his junior hockey career Gavin is committed to play D1 college hockey for the University of Wisconsin Badgers.

"We are excited to bring Gavin into our group," commented Fargo Force Head Coach/GM Brett Skinner. "He brings an element of speed and skill to our lineup that will help our overall team play. He has league experience and his style of play will be a great addition down the stretch."

This trade involves current Force forward, Eero Butella, heading to the Madison Capitols along with a 2026 Phase II 3rd, 2027 Phase I 4th & 2027 Phase II 3rd.

"It was great being a part of Eero's development the past season and a half," said Skinner. "We want to wish him nothing but the best in his career and appreciate all the hard work he put in over his time in a Force jersey."

The Fargo Force return home on March 6 & 7 for a pair of games against the Omaha Lancers!







