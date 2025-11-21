2nd Annual Battle of the Badges Night Sunday, December 7

Published on November 21, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force News Release







FARGO, ND - The Fargo Force & Hometown Heroes Committee are excited to announce the 2nd Annual Police vs Fire, Battle of the Badges Hockey Game presented by Total Balance Physical Therapy & Fitness coming up on Sunday, December 7th doors open at 5:30pm and the puck will drop at 6:30pm.

The charity hockey game will feature local police officers and firemen from a variety of different departments facing off in custom jerseys sponsored by Van Dam Financial & Krabbenhoft Real Estate that will be auctioned off online with 100% of the proceeds going back to the Hometown Heroes Fund.

The teams will play three 15-minute periods with 12-minute intermissions in between. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 per adult and FREE for kids 12 and under. If you would like to preorder tickets for your group, contact KyleE@fargoforce.com. Hometown Heroes Night Raffle tickets & apparel will be available in the upper-level lobby to purchase/preorder. If you can't make it to the game, don't worry, Valley News Live will be televising the game LIVE via OVLY channel 11.4!

We'll also have some exciting activities on the ice during intermissions starting with the Total Balance Physical Therapy & Fitness Game during the 1st Intermission & Chuck-a-Puck during the 2nd Intermission for a chance to win a Battle of the Badges Jersey & various merchandise! PLUS don't forget to stop by Brewtus Brickhouse before of after the game, 10% of all their sales on Sunday, December 7 will be donated back to the Hometown Heroes Fund!

100% of the proceeds from the night will be donated to the Hometown Heroes Fund which will be used by local Cass & Clay County emergency service organizations to purchase lifesaving equipment and/or training.

If you are interested in being a sponsor for this event or have any additional questions, please contact cross.hometownheroes@gmail.com or check out the Battle of the Badges Facebook Group! For any media related questions, please contact Katie Merrick at 320.760.8984 or email katiem@fargoforce.com.

Thank You to our 2026 Battle of the Badges Sponsors!

PRESENTING SPONSOR

Total Balance Physical Therapy & Fitness

JERSEY SPONSORS

Krabbenhoft Real Estate

Van Dam Financial Group

WHITE SPONSOR

Herritage Homes

Century Builders

BLUE SPONSOR

Precision Plumbing

Onpoint Insurance

Bellaire Lawn

Bell Bank

Town & Country Credit Union

Valley News Live - FREE Live broadcast of the game!

Brewtus Brickhouse - Donating 10% of all sales from Sunday, December 7 to the Hometown Heroes Fund!







