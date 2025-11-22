Dubuque Comeback Falls Short in Overtime

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (14-4-1-0, 29 pts) scored twice in the third period to erase a deficit, but fell 4-3 in overtime to the Youngstown Phantoms (12-6-1-1, 26 pts) on Friday night.

Masun Fleece scored his team-leading 15th goal for the Fighting Saints with just 3:10 remaining in the third period, tying the game at three after Dubuque trailed 3-1 to begin the period. Teddy Merrill logged his second assist of the game and James Russell added his third of the season on the goal, helping Dubuque force overtime.

Before Fleece's tally, the Fighting Saints scored their lone power-play goal on seven chances in the game. Colin Frank's ninth of the season from Ludvig Lafton and Dante Josefsson-Westling cut Dubuque's deficit at 7:32 of the third period. It was the only successful power play for the Saints, who still hold the league's best power play at 31.9%.

The Phantoms, however, outscored Dubuque on the power-play in the contest. Youngstown scored twice on six chances in the game, opening the scoring at 4:15 of the first with Ryan Rucinski. The Youngstown captain scored his 11th goal and league-leading seventh power-play goal to open the scoring, before adding another assist in the first period on a Cooper Simpson goal.

Simpson's goal put Youngstown ahead 2-1 after Gavin Lock scored for the second-straight game and tied the game at one with 6:05 left in the first.

Jack Hextall scored Youngstown's second power-play goal of the night in the second period, helping extend the Phantoms' lead to 3-1 after two periods.

After an immediate Dubuque chance in overtime, Jack Willson scored on a rush up ice just 14 seconds into the extra frame.

Dubuque's seven-game home win streak ended on Friday, the third-longest in team history to begin a season. The Saints host the Phantoms again on Saturday to finish the weekend series.







