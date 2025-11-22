Stars Secure Tenth Win in Thirteen Games
Published on November 21, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
The Lincoln Stars (10-9-0-0) defeated the Des Moines Buccaneers 2-1 on Friday night in Des Moines Iowa.
Lincoln got the scoring started when Drew Dellasalla (Harvard) fired home a shot top-corner to give Lincoln the lead 2-1 15:07 into the the first period.
Des Moines would respond in the later parts of the second with a goal of their own, tying the game at one. heading into the final period of the game.
Lincoln's John Hirschfeld (Vermont) would score the lone goal of the third period on the power-play. Stars netminder Will Prowse (Princeton) would make a flurry of saves late in the third, including one of the windmill variety to hand Lincoln their 10th win of the season, and improve Lincoln's record to 10-3 in their last thirteen games.
The Stars are back in action on Saturday at the Viaero Center in Kearney as they take on the Tri-City Storm at 6:05 p.m.
