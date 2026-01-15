Stars Head North for Three-Game Road Trip

WHEN: FRIDAY JANUARY 16TH, 7:05 PM CST, SATURDAY JANUARY 17TH, 6:05 PM CST, SUNDAY JANUARY 18TH, 4:05 PM CST

WHERE: SCHEELS Arena / Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

WATCH: FloHockey

LISTEN: MixLr.com/LincolnStars

STARS 2025-26 RECORD: 18-15-1-0

FORCE 2025-26 RECORD: 19-13-1-1

STAMPEDE 2025-26 RECORD: 21-11-2-0

REGULAR SEASON STATISTICS LIN FGO / SF

GOALS PER-GAME 3.32 2.68 / 3.94

GOALS ALLOWED PER-GAME 2.88 2.74 / 3.09

TEAM SAVE % .901% .913% / .900%

POWER-PLAY % 18.9% (13th) 19.3% (11th) / 25.5% (3rd)

PENALTY KILL % 77.9% (11th) 77.0% (13th) / 79.1% (8th)

SHORT HANDED GOALS 6 (T-2nd) 2 / 1

LAST TIME OUT

Lincoln continues its stretch of nine games in 18 days with a three-game road trip up north to face off against the Fargo Force twice, and Sioux Falls on Sunday. The Stars picked up two points in three games against the Tri-City Storm last week, with each game being separated by two goals or less. Lincoln fell in game one at the Ice Box 5-3, lost in heart-breaking fashion on Friday night 3-2, but rebounded and picked up the 4-3 shootout win on Saturday in Kearney.

PELLETIER AND LOOMER LEAD THE WAY

Alex Pelletier (Boston College) scored his 30th goal of the season in the Stars' 4-3 shootout win on the road in Tri-City on January 10th. Pelletier is the first Star to reach 30 goals in a season since Tanner Ludtke did so in the 2022-23 season. Pelletier has recorded 30 goals in 31 games played this campaign and leads the USHL in both goals and points. Stars forward Layne Loomer finds himself third in the USHL in points this season, and is tied for the league-lead in assists with 30. Almost poetically, Loomer picked up his 30th assist of the season on Pelletier's 30th goal of the season on January 10th.

SEASON SERIES

The Stars have won each of the first three meetings against the Fargo Force, gaining two wins at the Ice Box in Lincoln and traveling to Fargo on New-Year's-Eve and skating to a victory. With a win this weekend over the Force, the Stars can win the season series as the two teams only meet seven times in the 2025-26 regular season. Conversely, the Stars have faced Sioux Falls three times as well, with the Stampede winning two of the first three matchups. Lincoln won the last meeting between the two squads back on December 9th at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

HOW TO TUNE IN / STARS WATCH-PARTIES

Both games this weekend will be broadcast on FloHockey and the Lincoln Stars MixLr page with Alexander Fern on the call. There will be two chances to join Stars fans and watch Lincoln at watch-parties this weekend. BIG10 Sports Bar & Grill will host the Stars watch-party against the Fargo Force on Friday night at 7:05 p.m., and on Saturday, head down to the Railyard and watch the Stars with puck-drop at 6:05 p.m.







