Emery Bound for Brown

Published on January 15, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Cullen Emery is the 18th different Waterloo Black Hawk with a Division I college commitment following his announcement Thursday that he will play for Brown University in 2026/27.

The news comes only days after Emery's high-scoring performance last Saturday during a 7-3 Black Hawks win against the Omaha Lancers. This is also the second straight week Waterloo has celebrated a college decision; on January 6th, fellow 20-year-old Morgan Brady selected Michigan Tech as his NCAA destination.

Emery is in his first season with the Black Hawks. He has played in 18 games despite missing much of October and November due to an injury. Emery is responsible for four goals and six assists, including a three-point effort (two goals, one assist) last Saturday. That night, Emery recorded his first USHL game-winning goal; it was notched during a late-second period power play. Emery also had a three-point night (one goal, two assists) earlier this season on December 6th against the Sioux City Musketeers. Beyond his scoring numbers, the forward has been an important contributor at the faceoff dot throughout the year.

In 2024/25, Emery finished second in scoring for the North American Hockey League's Johnstown Tomahawks. Across 60 games, he had 45 points (19 goals, 26 assists). Emery had six game-winners and three power play goals. He also has prior experience in the British Columbia Hockey League and at the prep level with Dexter Southfield.

Emery joins Drew Waterfield (Yale) as the second Black Hawk this season committed to an Ivy League school.

When he appears for the Bears next winter, Emery will become the first former Waterloo player since Tony Stillwell to skate for the Rhode Island institution. Stillwell's final season on campus was 2020/21. Other recent Hawks who have gone on to Brown include 2013/14 Waterloo captain Tim Lappin, Dane Cooper, and Aleksi Rossi.

The Black Hawks are on the road for games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this weekend. The next home action at Young Arena is on January 23rd and 24th, with both contests against the Tri-City Storm.







