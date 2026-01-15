Weekend Preview: Road Test in Omaha, Home Battle vs Dubuque

Game: Date: Time: Location:

Des Moines at Omaha 1/16 7:05 p.m. Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Dubuque at Des Moines 1/17 6:05 p.m. MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex

Results: Week of Jan. 9 Record: 0-2-0-0

Des Moines (3) at Youngstown (4) on Jan. 9

Des Moines (1) at Youngstown (4) on Jan. 10

Des Moines Top Scorers:

Ryan Seelinger (F) - 32GP | 17G | 19A | 36P

Blake Zielinski (F) - 25GP | 9G | 15A | 24P

Riley Zupfer (F) - 32GP | 7G | 12A | 19P

Des Moines Goaltenders:

Alan Lendak - 14GP | 6-8-0-0 | 2.50 GAA | 0.911 SV%

Andrei Nikolaev - 1GP | 0-1-0-0 | 3.06 GAA | 0.850 SV%

Buccaneers Notes:

Blake Zielinski was ranked 56th in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Read more here. Zielinski was also named alternate captain for the Buccaneers for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Ryan Seelinger leads the club in scoring and ranks eleventh in the USHL with 36P (17G, 19A) in 32GP. Seelinger is on a ten-game point streak with 14P in his last 10GP.

Riley Zupfer ranks fourth among USHL rookies in scoring with 19P (7G, 12A) in 32GP.

The Bucs are 4-9-2-2 on the road, 6-7-1-2 at home, and 2-7-1-0 in their last 10GP.

OMAHA

Team Comparison

Des Moines Omaha

Overall Record

10-16-3-4

10-23-1-2

Home Record

6-7-1-2

7-9-1-1

Away Record

4-9-2-2 3-14-0-1

Goals For

94

80

Goals Against

114

145

PP%

14.6%

9.8%

PK%

78.6%

75.2%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Des Moines (2) at Omaha (3) on Dec. 6 (SO)

Des Moines at Omaha on Jan. 16

Omaha at Des Moines on Feb. 6

Des Moines at Omaha on Feb. 7

Omaha at Des Moines on Feb. 27

Record: 0-0-0-1 Home: 0-0-0 Away: 0-0-0-1

Omaha Top Scorers:

Kole Hyles (F) - 34GP | 12G | 10A | 22P

Charlie Vig (F) - 35GP | 5G | 12A | 17P

Lefty Markondis (F) - 34GP | 7G | 7A | 14P

Omaha Goaltenders:

Nils Roberts Maurins - 17GP | 3-10-0-2 | 3.43 GAA | .893 SV%

Devin Shakar - 23GP | 7-12-1-0 | 3.88 GAA | .890 SV%

Lancers Notes:

Omaha's power-play record sits at the bottom of the USHL at 9.8%.

The Lancers are 7-9-1-1 at home and 5-4-0-1 in their last 10GP.

DUBUQUE

Team Comparison

Des Moines Dubuque

Overall Record

10-16-3-4

23-9-2-0

Home Record

6-7-1-2

14-3-1-0

Away Record

4-9-2-2 9-6-1-0

Goals For

94

161

Goals Against

114

105

PP%

14.6%

30.8%

PK%

78.6%

80.3%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Des Moines (3) at Dubuque (4) on Oct. 30 (SO)

Des Moines (4) at Dubuque (8) on Nov. 26

Dubuque at Des Moines on Jan. 17

Dubuque at Des Moines on Mar. 6

Record: 0-1-0-1 Home: 0-0-0 Away: 0-1-0-1

Dubuque Top Scorers:

Michael Barron (F) - 34GP | 10G | 30A | 40P

Teddy Merrill (F) - 32GP | 20G | 16A | 36P

Masun Fleece (F) - 30GP | 17G | 13A | 30P

Dubuque Goaltenders:

Vojtech Hambalek - 23GP | 16-6-0-0 | 2.72 GAA | .903 SV%

Owen Crudale - 12GP | 7-3-2-0 | 3.28 GAA | .887 SV%

Saints Notes:

Forward Michael Barron is the sixth-highest scorer in the USHL with 40P (10G, 30A) in 34GP. Barron is on a ten-game point streak with 20P in his last 10GP.

Ludvig Lafton is the fourth-highest scoring defenseman in the USHL with 24P (1G, 23A) in 28GP.

Dubuque has the top power play in the USHL, coming in at 30.8% on the season. The Saints have topped the USHL in offense with the most goals scored at 161.

The Saints are on a give-game winning streak and are 9-6-1-0 on the road and 8-1-1-0 in their last 10GP.

Next Home Game: January 17

The Bucs' next home game is Saturday, Jan. 17, as they host a Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup against the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7:05 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. The Bucs will become the Des Moines 6 7s, sporting specialty jerseys for a night full of internet-themed fun! It is also Tito's Saturday, Coors Mug Club 1/2 off beverages and a post-game skate with the players presented by Prairie Meadows. Don't miss out on the action!







