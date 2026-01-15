Weekend Preview: Road Test in Omaha, Home Battle vs Dubuque
Published on January 15, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Des Moines Buccaneers News Release
Game: Date: Time: Location:
Des Moines at Omaha 1/16 7:05 p.m. Liberty First Credit Union Arena
Dubuque at Des Moines 1/17 6:05 p.m. MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex
Results: Week of Jan. 9 Record: 0-2-0-0
Des Moines (3) at Youngstown (4) on Jan. 9
Des Moines (1) at Youngstown (4) on Jan. 10
Des Moines Top Scorers:
Ryan Seelinger (F) - 32GP | 17G | 19A | 36P
Blake Zielinski (F) - 25GP | 9G | 15A | 24P
Riley Zupfer (F) - 32GP | 7G | 12A | 19P
Des Moines Goaltenders:
Alan Lendak - 14GP | 6-8-0-0 | 2.50 GAA | 0.911 SV%
Andrei Nikolaev - 1GP | 0-1-0-0 | 3.06 GAA | 0.850 SV%
Buccaneers Notes:
Blake Zielinski was ranked 56th in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Read more here. Zielinski was also named alternate captain for the Buccaneers for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.
Ryan Seelinger leads the club in scoring and ranks eleventh in the USHL with 36P (17G, 19A) in 32GP. Seelinger is on a ten-game point streak with 14P in his last 10GP.
Riley Zupfer ranks fourth among USHL rookies in scoring with 19P (7G, 12A) in 32GP.
The Bucs are 4-9-2-2 on the road, 6-7-1-2 at home, and 2-7-1-0 in their last 10GP.
OMAHA
Team Comparison
Des Moines Omaha
Overall Record
10-16-3-4
10-23-1-2
Home Record
6-7-1-2
7-9-1-1
Away Record
4-9-2-2 3-14-0-1
Goals For
94
80
Goals Against
114
145
PP%
14.6%
9.8%
PK%
78.6%
75.2%
Previous and Upcoming Meetings
Des Moines (2) at Omaha (3) on Dec. 6 (SO)
Des Moines at Omaha on Jan. 16
Omaha at Des Moines on Feb. 6
Des Moines at Omaha on Feb. 7
Omaha at Des Moines on Feb. 27
Record: 0-0-0-1 Home: 0-0-0 Away: 0-0-0-1
Omaha Top Scorers:
Kole Hyles (F) - 34GP | 12G | 10A | 22P
Charlie Vig (F) - 35GP | 5G | 12A | 17P
Lefty Markondis (F) - 34GP | 7G | 7A | 14P
Omaha Goaltenders:
Nils Roberts Maurins - 17GP | 3-10-0-2 | 3.43 GAA | .893 SV%
Devin Shakar - 23GP | 7-12-1-0 | 3.88 GAA | .890 SV%
Lancers Notes:
Omaha's power-play record sits at the bottom of the USHL at 9.8%.
The Lancers are 7-9-1-1 at home and 5-4-0-1 in their last 10GP.
DUBUQUE
Team Comparison
Des Moines Dubuque
Overall Record
10-16-3-4
23-9-2-0
Home Record
6-7-1-2
14-3-1-0
Away Record
4-9-2-2 9-6-1-0
Goals For
94
161
Goals Against
114
105
PP%
14.6%
30.8%
PK%
78.6%
80.3%
Previous and Upcoming Meetings
Des Moines (3) at Dubuque (4) on Oct. 30 (SO)
Des Moines (4) at Dubuque (8) on Nov. 26
Dubuque at Des Moines on Jan. 17
Dubuque at Des Moines on Mar. 6
Record: 0-1-0-1 Home: 0-0-0 Away: 0-1-0-1
Dubuque Top Scorers:
Michael Barron (F) - 34GP | 10G | 30A | 40P
Teddy Merrill (F) - 32GP | 20G | 16A | 36P
Masun Fleece (F) - 30GP | 17G | 13A | 30P
Dubuque Goaltenders:
Vojtech Hambalek - 23GP | 16-6-0-0 | 2.72 GAA | .903 SV%
Owen Crudale - 12GP | 7-3-2-0 | 3.28 GAA | .887 SV%
Saints Notes:
Forward Michael Barron is the sixth-highest scorer in the USHL with 40P (10G, 30A) in 34GP. Barron is on a ten-game point streak with 20P in his last 10GP.
Ludvig Lafton is the fourth-highest scoring defenseman in the USHL with 24P (1G, 23A) in 28GP.
Dubuque has the top power play in the USHL, coming in at 30.8% on the season. The Saints have topped the USHL in offense with the most goals scored at 161.
The Saints are on a give-game winning streak and are 9-6-1-0 on the road and 8-1-1-0 in their last 10GP.
Next Home Game: January 17
The Bucs' next home game is Saturday, Jan. 17, as they host a Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup against the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7:05 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. The Bucs will become the Des Moines 6 7s, sporting specialty jerseys for a night full of internet-themed fun! It is also Tito's Saturday, Coors Mug Club 1/2 off beverages and a post-game skate with the players presented by Prairie Meadows. Don't miss out on the action!
United States Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026
- Weekend Preview: Road Test in Omaha, Home Battle vs Dubuque - Des Moines Buccaneers
- Phantoms Down Team USA 8-3 - Youngstown Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.