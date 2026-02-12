Bucs Blank Lancers 4-0 for Weekend Sweep

Published on February 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Ralston, Neb. - The Des Moines Buccaneers (17-18-3-4) rolled the Omaha Lancers (10-29-2-2) with a 4-0 victory Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Bucs goalie Andrei Nikolaev (2-2-0-0) earned his first USHL shutout with 31 saves on the night. Bucs forward Ryan Seelinger has tallied back-to-back multi-goal nights against the Lancers, tallying two goals and an assist. The Bucs return home for a Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Friday, February 13, at 7:05 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex.

Bucs top-scoring forward Ryan Seelinger opened the scoring of the match with a power-play goal just 3:15 into the first period, sending home Jakub Dubravik's rebounded shot from the slot for his 24th goal on the season. Forward Blake Zielinski notched the second assist with his initial dish to Dubravik, giving the Bucs the intial 1-0 lead. Bucs forward Owen Tylec intercepted a pass and found himself alone in front of the Lancers net, sending a back-handed shot past the glove of Maurins for his ninth goal of the season at 5:54. Tylec's unassisted goal at 5:54 extended the Bucs lead to 2-0.

Zielinski struck on the power play 7:08 into the middle frame, shooting from the slot for his 16th goal on the season. Zielinski's goal was assisted by Seelinger and forward Riley Zupfer, showing a score of 3-0.

Seelinger capped the scoring of the match with an unassisted empty-net goal 18:31 into the final frame.

