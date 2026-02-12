Weekend Preview: Bucs Face RoughRiders, Stampede, and Stars

Published on February 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Game: Date: Time: Location:

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines 2/13 7:05 p.m. MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex

Des Moines at Sioux Falls 2/14 6:05 p.m. Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Lincoln at Des Moines 2/17 6:00 p.m. MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex

Results: Week of Feb. 6 Record: 2-0-0-0

Omaha (3) at Des Moines (6) on Feb. 6

Des Moines (4) at Omaha (0) on Feb. 7

Des Moines Top Scorers:

Ryan Seelinger (F) - 41GP | 25G | 25A | 50P

Blake Zielinski (F) - 34GP | 16G | 19A | 35P

Riley Zupfer (F) - 41GP | 9G | 17A | 26P

Des Moines Goaltenders:

Alan Lendak - 20GP | 11-9-0-0 | 2.56 GAA | 0.905 SV%

Andrei Nikolaev - 5GP | 2-2-0-0 | 1.98 GAA | 0.921 SV%

Buccaneers Notes:

Ryan Seelinger leads the club in scoring and ranks fifth in the USHL with 50P (25G, 25A) in 41GP.

Riley Zupfer ranks second among USHL rookies in scoring with 26P (9G, 17A) in 41GP. Zupfer has the second-most power-play points from a rookie with seven on the season.

Alan Lendak ranks eighth among USHL goaltenders with a 2.56 GAA and .905 SV%.

The Bucs are 9-8-1-2 at home, 8-10-2-2 on the road, and 7-3-0-0 in their last 10GP.

CEDAR RAPIDS

Team Comparison

Des Moines Cedar Rapids

Overall Record

17-18-3-4

20-15-2-5

Home Record

9-8-1-2

11-7-1-2

Away Record

8-10-2-2 9-8-1-3

Goals For

124

152

Goals Against

136

147

PP%

15.0%

20.3%

PK%

79.2%

78.6%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Cedar Rapids (3) at Des Moines (2) on Sep. 19

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines on Feb. 13

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines on Mar. 17

Des Moines at Cedar Rapids on Mar. 25

Des Moines at Cedar Rapids on Mar. 27

Record: 0-1-0 Home: 0-1-0 Away: 0-0-0

Cedar Rapids Top Scorers:

Justin Graf (F) - 37GP | 18G | 22A | 40P

Jason Musa (F) - 42GP | 12G | 25A | 37P

Nick Romeo (F) - 42GP | 19G | 17A | 36P

Cedar Rapids Goaltenders:

Ryan Cameron - 28GP | 15-10-1-0 | 3.17 GAA | .878 SV%

Joseph Skidmore - 14GP | 5-4-1-0 | 3.25 GAA | .869 SV%

RoughRiders Notes:

David Bosco ranks seventh in scoring among USHL rookies with 22P (11G, 11A) in 34GP.

Hawke Huff has the fifth-most assists from a USHL defenseman with 25A in 42GP.

Cedar Rapids is on a four-game winless streak since January 31.

Cedar Rapids is 9-8-1-3 on the road and 3-6-0-1 in their last 10GP.

SIOUX FALLS

Team Comparison

Des Moines Sioux Falls

Overall Record

17-18-3-4

29-13-2-0

Home Record

9-8-1-2

13-7-2-0

Away Record

8-10-2-2 16-6-0-0

Goals For

124

183

Goals Against

136

134

PP%

15.0%

24.4%

PK%

79.2%

77.9%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Des Moines (0) at Sioux Falls (5) on Oct. 19

Sioux Falls (5) at Des Moines (4) on Jan. 2 (OT)

Des Moines at Sioux Falls on Feb. 14

Sioux Falls at Des Moines on Feb. 28

Des Moines at Sioux Falls on Mar. 31

Record: 0-1-1 Home: 0-0-1 Away: 0-1-0

Sioux Falls Top Scorers:

Thomas Zocco (F) - 43GP | 17G | 36A | 53P

Logan Renkowski (F) - 43GP | 29G | 14A | 43P

JJ Monteiro (F) - 44GP | 12G | 27A | 39P

Sioux Falls Goaltenders:

Linards Feldbergs - 33GP | 23-9-1-0 | 2.66 GAA | .906 SV%

Waylon Esche - 11GP | 6-4-1-0 | 3.47 GAA | .870 SV%

Stampede Notes:

Cooper Soller leads USHL rookies in scoring with 35P (19G, 16A) in 44GP. Jake Prunty ranks third with 25P (1G, 24A) in 26GP.

Thomas Zocco ranks fifth in scoring in the USHL and is the assists leader with 53P (17G, 36A) in 43GP.

Logan Renkowski has the second-most goals in the USHL with 29G in 43GP. Renkowski has netted the second-most power-play goals with 12 on the season.

Linards Feldbergs has the most wins by a USHL goalie with 23 on the season. Feldbergs has also tallied the most minutes (1983) and the most saves (851).

Sioux Falls is on a six-game winning streak since January 24. The Stampede are 13-7-2-0 at home and 8-2-0-0 in their last 10GP.

LINCOLN

Team Comparison

Des Moines Lincoln

Overall Record

17-18-3-4

20-19-4-1

Home Record

9-8-1-2

10-10-0-1

Away Record

8-10-2-2 10-9-4-0

Goals For

124

142

Goals Against

136

138

PP%

15.0%

18.5%

PK%

79.2%

78.8%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Lincoln (2) at Des Moines (1) on Nov. 21

Lincoln (3) at Des Moines (4) on Jan. 30 (OT)

Lincoln at Des Moines on Feb. 17

Des Moines at Lincoln on Mar. 12

Des Moines at Lincoln on Apr. 3

Record: 1-1-0 Home: 1-1-0 Away: 0-0-0

Lincoln Top Scorers:

Alex Pelletier (F) - 41GP | 36G | 24A | 60P

Layne Loomer (F) - 44GP | 21G | 36A | 57P

Kade Kohanski (F) - 44GP | 16G | 21A | 37P

Lincoln Goaltenders:

William Prowse - 32GP | 16-10-2-1 | 2.54 GAA | .913 SV%

Charles Menard - 11GP | 4-4-2-0 | 3.35 GAA | .894 SV%

Stars Notes:

Alex Pelletier leads the USHL in scoring with 60P (36G, 24A) in 41GP and is on a seven-game point streak with 11P in his last 7GP. Layne Loomer ranks third with 57P (21G, 36A) in 44GP.

Nikolas Young ranks third in scoring among USHL defensemen with 32P (5G, 27A) in 44GP.

William Prowse ranks seventh among USHL goalies with a 2.54 GAA and .913 SV%.

Lincoln is 10-9-4-0 on the road and 2-4-3-1 in their last 10GP.

