Bucs Roll Lancers 6-3

Published on February 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







West Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (16-18-3-4) dominated the Omaha Lancers (10-28-2-2) in a 6-3 victory Friday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. Bucs forward Rhys Wallin netted the game-winning goal and two assists on the night, as Owen Tylec and Ryan Seelinger also tallied multi-point games. The Bucs and Lancers faceoff again tomorrow night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Lancers forward Lefty Markonidis opened the scoring of the contest just 2:19 into the first period, giving Omaha the initial 1-0 lead. Bucs forward Owen Tylec responded with a wrap-around goal at 3:55, finding Shakar's wide-open back door for his eighth goal of the season. Tylec's goal was assisted by defensemen Barrett Dexheimer and Jason Davenport, showing a score of 1-1. Ryan Seelinger brought the Bucs ahead at 9:11, assisted by Tylec and forward Rhys Wallin. Seelinger's 22nd of the season brought Des Moines ahead 2-1. Bucs forward Joseph Argentina shot from the right-wing circle for his sixth goal on the season off a pass from forward Henry Major at 14:23. Argentina's late first-period tally extended the Des Moines lead to 3-1.

Omaha found the back of the net just 57 seconds into the middle frame, as Frantisek Netusil's fifth goal on the year tightened the score at 3-2. Wallin restored the two-goal lead for Des Moines with a short-handed goal at 9:22, accepting a loose puck from Cade De St. Hubert and finding himself alone in front of the Lancers net to show a score of 4-2. Bucs forward Blake Zielinski netted a power-play goal to extend the lead further for Des Moines at 12:36. Defenseman Barrett Dexheimer's shot from the blue line was deflected by Jakub Dubravik and Zielinski sent the rebounded shot back-door for his 15th goal of the season, showing a score of 5-2.

Seelinger tallied his second of the night and 23rd on the season 13:56 into the final frame. Seelinger's goal on the partial breakaway was assisted by Tylec and showed a score of 6-2. Lancers forward Ryan Aaronson capped the scoring of the contest at 15:00, bringing the final score to 6-3.

The Bucs face the Lancers again tomorrow night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha.

