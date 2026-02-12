Bucs Split Weekend with 3-1 Win over Storm

Kearney, Neb. - The Des Moines Buccaneers (15-18-3-4) split the weekend with the Tri-City Storm (20-18-3-2) with a 3-1 victory Sunday evening at the Viaero Center. Bucs forwards Riley Zupfer, Blake Zielinski and Jakub Dubravik each tallied a goal and an assist on the night, with Zupfer's late first-period goal proving to be the game-winner. Goaltender Alan Lendak (10-9-0-0) backstopped the win with 18 saves. The Bucs look ahead to back-to-back matchups against the Omaha Lancers next Friday, Feb. 6, at home and Saturday, Feb. 7 in Omaha.

Bucs forward Jakub Dubravik opened the scoring of the match with his third goal of the season, burying defenseman Jason Davenport's blocked shot in front of the net just 1:07 into the opening frame. Forward Riley Zupfer notched the secondary assist with his feed to Davenport, showing a score of 1-0. Bucs forward Blake Zielinski received a pass from Dubravik behind the net, sending a back-handed shot to Zupfer, who swiftly buried a one-timer from the bottom of the left-wing circle at 19:40. Zupfer's late first-period score, his ninth on the season, extended the Bucs lead to 2-0.

After a scoreless middle frame, Storm forward Ashton Dahms attempted a comeback for Tri-City, as the former Buccaneer netted a 6-on-5 goal 15:45 into the final frame. Zielinski capped the scoring of the night with an unassisted empty-net goal at 18:08, bringing the score to 3-1 with his 14th goal of the season.

The Buccaneers return home to kick off a home-and-away weekend against the Omaha Lancers at 7:05 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. Join us for Women in Sports Night, as we celebrate all the women who are shaping the game on and off the ice. The Bucs will be hosting a pregame panel discussion highlighting women working across the sports industry from 5:30-6:15 p.m. at the RecPlex. February 6 is also Buzzballz College Night, with discounted tickets and 2 for $8 Buzzballz for college students. It's a Friday night, meaning 2-for-1 beer and Fireball Friday. Don't miss out on the action! Buy your tickets.

