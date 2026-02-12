Layne Loomer Commits to Miami
Lincoln Stars News Release
LINCOLN, NE - Stars Forward Layne Loomer has announced his commitment to further his academic and hockey career at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
"I'm really excited for Layne that he gets to go somewhere he's going to be appreciated." Head Coach of the Lincoln Stars Rocky Russo said. "He's going to be given the opportunity to succeed, and Miami recognizes the player that he's capable of being."
Loomer was the top uncommitted scorer in the USHL, coming into this weekend third in the league in points with 57 (21+36). Loomer has spent parts of three seasons with the Stars, amassing 106 career points (35+71) in 126 games.
"This is one of the premier players in the USHL for close to the last three seasons." Rocky Russo said. "I think he's a great fit for that program all the way around."
Loomer and the Stars return to action on Friday at 7:05 p.m. in Green Bay against the Gamblers.
