Tri-City Defenseman Luka Rohloff Commits to Bemidji State University

Published on February 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm defenseman Luka Rohloff has committed to Bemidji State University.

A Division I program located in Bemidji, Minnesota, the school competes in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

Rohloff is the 15th member of Tri-City's roster to announce a Division I commitment and second to Bemidji State. Forward Maddox Malmquist previously announced his future plans to compete with the Beavers.

"I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to continue playing hockey and further my education at Bemidji State University," Rohloff said in an Instagram post. "I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me along the way."

Currently in his first year with the Storm, Rohloff has put up three goals and five assists in 31 games. The Grand Rapids, Minnesota native is second among Storm defenseman in goals (3), points per game (0.26), and shots (46) while placing third in points (8). Rohloff is additionally one of two Tri-City blue liners (Bode Laylin) to register a game-winning goal this season.

Prior to arriving in Kearney, Rohloff enjoyed an 85-game career at Grand Rapids High School (MN), where he notched 16 goals and 53 assists for 69 career points.

Bemidji State has qualified for five NCAA Division I Tournaments and one Frozen Four in program history. Founded in 1919, the school enrolls approximately 6,000 undergraduates, offering 47 areas of study.







