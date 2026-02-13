Storm Alumni Spotlight: February 2026

The middle of February is here. Believe it or not, we're starting to make our way into the homestretch of this season. Let's check in on a few Storm alumni across the Olympic and professional ranks.

Nico Sturm, Team Germany (Storm years: 2015-2016)

The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic games are well underway. It's an exciting time in hockey as NHL players make their long-awaited return to the games. Nico Sturm, a key member of Tri-City's 2016 Clark Cup team and current NHL'er for the Minnesota Wild, is the Storm's lone alum to appear. Germany began its tournament Thursday with a 3-1 win over Denmark.

This season is Sturm's eighth with time in the NHL. The Augsburg, Germany native returned to the Minnesota Wild this year, the club where he began his NHL career on April 4, 2019. He's put up nine points through his first 35 games this campaign.

Last season, Sturm won his second Stanley Cup as a member of the Florida Panthers. After beginning the year with San Jose, the left-shot player was dealt to Florida near the trade deadline, finishing the final 15 games of the regular season with the Panthers. He also appeared eight times with Florida in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sturm claimed his first Stanley Cup as a member of the Colorado Avalanche during the 2021-2022 season. To recap, he's appeared with four NHL teams: Minnesota, Colorado, Florida, and San Jose.

Overall, across 366 career games of NHL action, Sturm has registered 49 goals and 52 assists for 101 points. He's also put up five points in 30 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Sturm contributed 14 goals and 25 assists for 39 points in 57 regular season games at Tri-City during 2015-2016. Those 39 points tied for seventh-best on the roster. Sturm also put up six points in five playoff appearances during the 2016 Clark Cup run.

Following his time in Kearney, Sturm competed in three seasons at Clarkson University (2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019). He served as captain his junior year. Sturm notched 103 career points in 118 games with the Golden Knights while producing a +47 rating.

Trevor Moore, Los Angeles Kings (Storm years: 2011-2013)

The longtime NHL'er is in his sixth season on the Kings roster. Through 44 games this year, Moore has put up seven goals and eight assists for 15 points. At the time of publication, the 30-year-old had notched 101 goals and 129 assists for 230 points in 460 career NHL games alongside a +36 rating.

A left-shot forward, Moore's best NHL season came during 2023-2024, when he registered 31 goals and 26 assists for 57 points in 82 Kings regular season games. He also contributed one goal in five Stanley Cup playoff games that year. Moore debuted in the NHL with Toronto during the 2018-2019 season, when he appeared in 25 contests. The following year, he saw action in 27 games with the Maple Leafs before a trade to Los Angeles. Moore signed a five-year, $22 million extension with the Kings in 2022.

Moore spent two full seasons (2016-2017, 2017-2018) at AHL Toronto immediately after his college days at the University of Denver. The Thousand Oaks, California native competed in 173 career AHL games with the Marlies, totaling 107 points. He helped the franchise to a Calder Cup title in 2018.

A Denver Pioneer for three seasons (2013-2014, 2014-2015, 2015-2016), Moore amassed an impressive 47 goals and 73 assists for 120 points in 121 career contests. He was named an NCAA West Second-Team All American following his sophomore season in 2015 after tabulating a career-high 22 goals alongside 22 assists for 44 points in 39 appearances.

Moore spent two seasons in Kearney (2011-2012, 2012-2013) where notched 32 goals and 63 assists for 95 points in 111 games. He led the Storm roster in points (63) his final season while also posting a team-best four game-winning goals.

Carson Meyer, Rochester Americans (Storm years: 2015-2016)

A key member of Tri-City's 2016 Clark Cup Championship squad, Meyer led the team in goals (32) and points (51) during the regular season while also contributing five goals and six assists in the club's playoff run. Meyer's lone full season in Kearney was 2015-2016. He made his USHL debut with two games at Tri-City late in the 2014-2015 campaign.

A sixth round selection by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2017, Meyer went from Kearney to the collegiate ranks, where he spent two seasons at Miami University (2016-2017, 2017-2018), amassing 36 points in 66 appearances. He transferred to Ohio State University for the next pair of seasons, tallying 26 goals and 27 assists for 53 points in 71 matchups.

The Powell, Ohio native debuted professionally with AHL Cleveland during 2020-2021, where he tabulated 20 points across 26 games.

Meyer spent each of the next three years splitting time between Columbus and AHL Cleveland, appearing in 41 NHL games in the process. He debuted at hockey's highest level in a contest against Boston on April 4, 2022 and scored his first NHL goal against Philadelphia the next day on April 5. The right-shot forward last appeared in an NHL game with the Blue Jackets on April 9, 2024. Meyer has put up two NHL goals and four assists alongside 14 penalty minutes.

After signing as a free agent with Anaheim on July 3, 2024, Meyer spent the 2024-2025 season with AHL San Diego, but had his campaign cut short after surgery to repair a torn ACL in March 2025. He amassed nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points across 29 appearances last year.

Meyer signed as a free agent with Buffalo on July 1, 2025. He's since put up nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 29 games with AHL Rochester this year.

Connor McMenamin, Reading Royals (Storm years: 2017-2019)

Competing in his third professional season, McMenamin has been a key offensive contributor to ECHL Reading this year. At the time of publication, he's notched eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points across 39 games.

Last season, his first full campaign as a pro, Menamin contributed 17 points in 29 matchups with the Royals. The 1999-born player kicked off his pro career during 2023-2024 with ten games at Reading following his final college season at Minnesota Duluth. To be clear, each of the forward's 78 professional appearances have come in a Royals uniform.

McMenamin enjoyed a nice five-year college career. He spent four seasons at Penn State (2019-2020, 2020-2021, 2021-2022, 2022-2023) before moving on to Minnesota Duluth for 2023-2024. McMenamin served as an assistant captain his final two years with the Nittany Lions. The Collegeville, Pennsylvania native's best collegiate campaign came during 2022-2023, when he registered career-highs in goals (9) and points (24). McMenamin recorded 84 points in 164 career games of NCAA action.

McMenamin began his USHL career with Sioux City during the 2016-2017 season. He skated in 47 games with the Musketeers, netting eight goals and ten assists. The left-shot player was dealt to the Storm the following summer as the "player to be named later" from a February trade that sent Joey Matthews, Charlie Kelleher, and Odeen Tufto to Sioux City. Alongside McMenamin, the Storm acquired three draft picks in the deal.

A member of the Storm for the following two years (2017-2018, 2018-2019), McMenamin served as assistant captain his first season in Kearney before captaining the team his second. Across 108 games in a Storm uniform, McMenamin secured 34 goals and 40 assists for 74 points and a +23 rating. The 2018-2019 regular season was best to him offensively. McMenamin put up 26 goals and 18 assists for 44 points that year. He enjoyed a strong 2019 postseason as well, notching two goals and two assists in six Storm playoff games.

This year's Tri-City stars are on the road for a Saturday-Sunday series at Chicago.







