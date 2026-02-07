Storm Trade Murin to Lincoln for Future Considerations
Published on February 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Tri-City Storm News Release
KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm have traded forward Samuel Murin to the Lincoln Stars in exchange for future considerations.
Murin (pron. mer-REEN) put up four goals and one assist in 34 regular season games with Tri-City. The Slovakia native is competing in his first USHL season.
Tri-City is back in action tonight at Madison. Puckdrop from Legacy20 Arena is set for 7:05 pm CT. The game will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.
