Storm Trade Murin to Lincoln for Future Considerations

Published on February 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm have traded forward Samuel Murin to the Lincoln Stars in exchange for future considerations.

Murin (pron. mer-REEN) put up four goals and one assist in 34 regular season games with Tri-City. The Slovakia native is competing in his first USHL season.

