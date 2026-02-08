Saints Score Eight to Sweep RoughRiders

Published on February 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (28-14-2-0, 58 pts) powered by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (20-15-2-5, 47 pts) in an 8-2 win on the road on Saturday night.

To finish a three-game weekend, the Fighting Saints came out flying on Saturday night in Cedar Rapids. Dubuque scored the first of three goals in 1:27 just about three minutes into the game. Dante Josefsson-Westling scored on a breakaway after a stretch pass from Kris Richards and the Saints kept scoring.

Just 31 seconds later, Michael Barron scored his 12th goal of the season on a shot from the left wing, setting the Saints ahead by a pair. Colin Frank finished the barrage with his 21st goal at 4:12 of the period, assisted by Charlie Arend and Masun Fleece.

A Cedar Rapids power-play goal sent the Saints into the second period with a 3-1 lead. Late in the second, Dubuque sparked another pair of quick strikes. Separated by 19 seconds, Caden Dabrowski and Kane Johnson lifted the Dubuque lead to 5-1. Dabrowski added more insurance in the third period, scoring a second and assisting on Eetu Orpana's goal in the final minutes. Dabrowski recorded the first multi-goal game of his career, while Johnson logged his first points since Nov. 9.

Owen Crudale made 30 saves in his eight win of the season, making a few acrobatic stops in the Dubuque net.

The Saints had 14 players record a point in the win, with seven recording multiple points. The win put the Saints into sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of Green Bay.

