Louhivaara Stops 35 Shots in Steel Victory

Published on February 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







MUSKEGON, MI -- The Chicago Steel (19-17-5-2, 45 pts.) tallied three goals in the opening period and fended off a Muskegon rally to defeat the Lumberjacks (27-15-0-1; 55 pts.) 4-2 Saturday night at Trinity Health Arena.

The Steel scored three goals in a span of 6:41 within the first ten minutes of the first period before Muskegon scored in the first and second periods to get within one, but a Steel empty net goal in the third period closed the door.

Chicago was not penalized in Saturday's game, marking the first time they did not take a penalty since Nov. 25, 2023 at Fargo.

The Steel finished a four-game stretch against Muskegon with three wins and allowed Muskegon to score more than three goals just once.

Goaltender Veeti Louhivaara stopped 35 of 37 shots to record his fifth win and second in a row. His 35 saves were his second-most in a game this season.

Alex Assadourian scored his fourth goal to start the scoring.

Marco Senerchia tallied a power play goal for his fourth score of the season and Benson Grande recorded his third goal to cap off the first period of scoring for Chicago.

Luke Goukler scored an empty net goal with his ninth score of the season to seal the win.

It took the Steel just over two minutes to start the scoring in Saturday's matchup, as Assadourian outwaited a defender before attempting a backdoor pass that ramped off a Lumberjack defender and in to give Chicago a 1-0 lead.

Jackson Crowder continued to excel in the offensive zone with a chance on the next sequence when he fired a wrist shot wide.

Two minutes after the goal, James Scantlebury was taken down on a good Steel cycle, giving Chicago the first and only power play of the game for either team.

Chicago swiftly navigated around the Muskegon zone and 46 seconds into the advantage, got another tally as Senerchia unloaded a one-timer from the point that beat Muskegon goalie Carl Axelsson to make it a 2-0 lead.

Chicago continued to blitz Muskegon and added its third score four minutes later when Brady Kudrick worked into the zone and put a shot off the pad of Axelsson. Grande was in hot pursuit on the play, and the rebound bounced his way for an easy goal, making it 3-0.

The Lumberjacks tallied a much-needed goal with 4:20 left in the period when Viktor Norringer fired a one-timer past Louhivaara for his third goal in two games to cut the lead to 3-1.

Shots were tied at 9-9 following the first frame.

Less than one minute into the second period, Norringer got a breakaway chance, but Louhivaara made the stop with the tip of his glove.

Later in the period, Carter Sanderson created a Muskegon two-on-one. Sanderson elected to shoot, but Louhivaara made a big shoulder save. The Steel tried to shovel the puck to their netminder to cover it, which created another chance for Muskegon, but a shot deflected wide.

Just before the halfway point of the period, Adyn Merrick sprung Luke Goukler for a mini- breakaway. Goukler created space on a defender and got a shot off that was gloved down by Axelsson.

At 8:50 of the second frame, Drew Stewart blindly backhanded a centering pass from behind the net to Niles Benson at the right circle who throttled a one-timer past Louhivaara to make it 3-2.

Neither team went to the box in the second frame, and shots remained close, with Muskegon holding a 20-15 shots lead as the Steel took a one-goal advantage to the locker room for the second consecutive night.

Jack Christ got an in-close look early in the third after a Steel turnover deep in their zone, but his shot was sealed off by Louhivaara.

Chicago nearly made it a two-goal lead when Merrick made a superb pass while falling to Cade Strom to send him on a breakaway. Strom's initial shot missed wide, and he had a chance after the puck took a lively bounce off the end boards, but he put it off the side of the net.

The midway mark of the period saw the Lumberjacks enter a strong stretch of play in the offensive zone where they pinned Chicago in its end for an extended period before the Steel could clear.

Shortly after the lengthy zone stay, an untimely Steel turnover in the slot gave Norringer a chance on a one-timer, but Louhivaara met the heavy shot with his blocker.

Another Steel turnover, this one in the neutral zone, allowed Anthony Thomas-Maroon to get a breakaway, and Louhivaara again came up huge with a clutch save.

The Lumberjacks continued to chop away at the Steel when Christ intentionally threw a shot from behind the cage off the left pad of Louhivaara, creating a rebound chance for Adam Belusko, but the Chicago goalie met the opportunity with another stop.

Muskegon emptied its net with 2:37 left for an extra attacker.

Chicago got its first clear with 1:40 left, and Kazda fired on the open cage but missed.

After withstanding a Muskegon push, Crowder cleared the zone with under a minute left.

Kudrick chased the puck down and missed on a sharp-angle shot, but Goukler scored moments later after a Muskegon turnover.

Following a road matchup against Waterloo on Friday, Feb. 13, the Steel will return home on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7:05 pm CT for a Fox Valley Celebration presented by McCormick FONA, a signature event in the team's Fox Valley Farewell Tour. Chicago will wear special jerseys for the game that feature different elements of the Fox Valley in a tribute to the team's 11 seasons in Geneva. The jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Geneva Academic Foundation.

Sunday, Feb. 15 at 3:05 pm CT is Part One of the team's Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Truck Center. Fans can get their cards signed after the game during Full Team Post-Game Autographs.

Tickets for all Steel home games are on sale now starting at just $10.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, February 13 at Waterloo Black Hawks (6:35 pm CT)

Saturday, February 14 vs. Tri-City Storm (7:05 pm CT) | Fox Valley Celebration presented by McCormick FONA | Special Jersey Auction to benefit Geneva Academic Foundation (GAF)

Sunday, February 15 vs. Tri-City Storm (3:05 pm CT) | Trading Card Set Giveaway (Part One) presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Truck Center | Full-Team Postgame Autographs







United States Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.