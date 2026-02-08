Stars Fall Saturday to Phantoms

LINCOLN, NE- The Lincoln Stars (20-19-4-0) fell to the Youngstown Phantoms 4-1 on Saturday at the Ice Box.

Lincoln got the scoring started early. Alex Pelletier (Boston College) would take on two Phantom defenders, get past each of them, and put a puck past Youngstown goaltender Tobias Trejbal to give the Stars the lead. Lincoln led shots 10-9 after the first period of action, and 1-0 heading into the middle twenty minutes.

The middle frame would once again be trouble for the Stars. The Phantoms would rattle off three unanswered goals, including one on the power-play to take the lead heading into the final 20 minutes of the weekend. The Stars were outshot 8-2 across the final eight minutes of the second frame.

Youngstown would add one more in the third, and take the game 4-1.

Lincoln is back in action on Friday night in Green Bay against the Gamblers.







