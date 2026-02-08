Stars Fall Saturday to Phantoms
Published on February 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
LINCOLN, NE- The Lincoln Stars (20-19-4-0) fell to the Youngstown Phantoms 4-1 on Saturday at the Ice Box.
Lincoln got the scoring started early. Alex Pelletier (Boston College) would take on two Phantom defenders, get past each of them, and put a puck past Youngstown goaltender Tobias Trejbal to give the Stars the lead. Lincoln led shots 10-9 after the first period of action, and 1-0 heading into the middle twenty minutes.
The middle frame would once again be trouble for the Stars. The Phantoms would rattle off three unanswered goals, including one on the power-play to take the lead heading into the final 20 minutes of the weekend. The Stars were outshot 8-2 across the final eight minutes of the second frame.
Youngstown would add one more in the third, and take the game 4-1.
Lincoln is back in action on Friday night in Green Bay against the Gamblers.
United States Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2026
- Storm Stave off Late Madison Comeback, Defeat Capitols, 3-2, on Saturday Night in Madison - Tri-City Storm
- Rough Start Buries Lumberjacks. Fall, 4-2, against Chicago Despite Dominant 50 Minutes - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Lancers Shut out by Buccaneers - Omaha Lancers
- Fargo Has Better Puck Luck - Waterloo Black Hawks
- The Herd Close out the Weekend 3-0 with a 6-3 Victory over the Gamblers - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Stars Fall Saturday to Phantoms - Lincoln Stars
- Louhivaara Stops 35 Shots in Steel Victory - Chicago Steel
- Storm Trade Murin to Lincoln for Future Considerations - Tri-City Storm
- Tri-City, Madison End Two-Game Set Saturday Night in Wisconsin - Tri-City Storm
- Fighting Five: Saints Visit RoughRiders on Saturday - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Five Straight Goals Lift Jacks to 5-2 Win over Chicago - Muskegon Lumberjacks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.