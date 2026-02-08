Fargo Has Better Puck Luck

Published on February 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Fargo Force recorded all three of their goals during the third period in a 3-1 win against the Waterloo Black Hawks at Scheels Arena Saturday.

Waterloo was ahead for more than half of the matchup but couldn't build on a 1-0 lead. Instead, the Force overtook the visitors for the second time during the weekend set. A matchup the night earlier finished 4-1.

In the rematch, Waterloo took the lead at 15:15 of the first period. The Hawks had numbers when Drew Waterfield led a rush on right wing. His pass found Travis Lefere in the opposite circle, and Lefere hit the net before Ajay White could move across to challenge the attempt.

The Hawks turned away two second period Fargo power plays, and Michael Chambre made 15 saves in the frame to keep the score 1-0 after 40 minutes.

However, the Force notched an equalizer at 9:15 of the third. Bryce Mattern tracked down the puck on the end boards and centered; Axel Lofgren couldn't settle the pass, but ended up redirecting it toward the net and through Chambre's pads.

Luke McNamara turned the score in Fargo's direction just over three minutes later. His transition shot from the left circle was blocked, but McNamara recovered the puck in the corner and sent it into the crease from below the goal line. It ricochetted in off of Chambre's skate.

Jacob Sagadin added an empty netter with 51.1 seconds to go.

Chambre took the loss despite 28 saves; White turned away 23 of 24 Black Hawks tries.

The Hawks return home for their next four games starting Friday against the Chicago Steel at 6:35. The Hawks will celebrate Galentine's Day, as well as the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. For seats, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 1 0 0 - 1

Fargo 0 0 3 - 3

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Lefere 7 (Waterfield, Vikla), 15:15. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Schneider Wat (cross checking), 8:41; Rieber Wat (hooking), 12:30.

3rd Period-2, Fargo, Löfgren 8 (Torr, Mattern), 9:15. 3, Fargo, McNamara 14 12:31. 4, Fargo, Sagadin 7 (Sisson, Delladonna), 19:09 (EN). Penalties-Sypniewski Fgo (checking from behind), 3:13; Fgo (bench minor-unsportsmanlike conduct), 20:00.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 8-8-8-24. Fargo 5-15-12-32.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 1; Fargo 0 / 2.

Goalies-Waterloo, Chambre 3-11-0-0 (31 shots-29 saves). Fargo, White 20-7-3-1 (24 shots-23 saves).

A-4,710







