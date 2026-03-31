Hawks Announce Season Awards

Published on March 31, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Black Hawks Captain Ty Mason was recognized as the team's Most Valuable Player Monday evening when the organization gathered to reflect on the 2025/26 season and present team awards at Lustre Event Center in Waterloo.

Mason is currently the Hawks' leading scorer with 44 points and will likely finish as the organization's top goal-producer (currently 24). He also paces the team in power play goals (10), shorthanded goals (two), and shots on goal (140). Before being injured on March 14th, Mason had played in all 54 Black Hawks games, making important contributions at even strength, during power plays, and penalty killing.

Initially named an associate captain last fall, Mason was promoted to be Waterloo's primary captain near mid-season after Brock Schultz was traded to the Sioux Falls Stampede. During a year which included many new additions, Mason played an important role helping the recent arrivals adjust to Waterloo. It was a situation he himself had experienced in November 2024 after being traded to the Hawks from Fargo.

Right behind Mason on Waterloo's stat sheet, Salvatore Viviano was picked as this season's Rookie of the Year. Viviano was the last player added to the roster before the regular season opened. He currently ranks second on the team in goals (16) and points (40), while leading the team with 24 assists. Viviano is the only Hawk with a hat trick this season; he scored three times against the Des Moines Buccaneers during a 5-3 road win on December 9th.

Caleb Deanovich was the youngest player in Waterloo's lineup for much of the season and was commended as "Most Improved." The now-17-year-old opened the schedule on injured reserve, but has made 36 appearances, with three goals and seven assists from the blue line. Deanovich has become an important contributor to the Hawks power play.

It was also an injury-altered season for Drew Waterfield. The forward missed all of October but still impressed his coaches and teammates with persistence, leading to recognition with the Black Hawks' Hardest Worker Award. The Yale recruit has seven goals and 11 assists in 50 games.

Defenseman Avery Laliberte was noted as the team's Unsung Hero. Laliberte has played in all 59 Black Hawks games; he and Toby Carlson are the only skaters with that distinction. Laliberte has generated three goals and seven assists. He is committed to Northern Michigan.

The Black Hawks were also pleased to honor longtime Booster Club President Marilynn Stabenow with the Karen Wente Distinguished Service Award. Stabenow has been a constant source of positive energy. With the support of the Booster Club and her late husband, Bob, Stabenow has spent more than a decade helping to identify and meet needs which improve the player experience in Waterloo.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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