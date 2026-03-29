Hawks Fall in Home Finale

Published on March 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders rode a three-goal first period to a 5-2 win against the Waterloo Black Hawks at Young Arena Saturday.

It was the Hawks' final home game of the season and the third time during the campaign that home attendance eclipsed 3,000 (3,031). Waterloo's record at Young Arena this season finished at 8-20-2.

The RoughRiders began to roll with Ruben Westerling's ice-breaker at 6:58. Westerling was near the bottom of the left circle but was still able to wing in a low shot from a sharp angle.

Almost exactly six minutes later, Jackson Fox made it 2-0. Henry Lechner dug the puck out from behind the Hawks net, and Fox fought through a check to let go of the shot.

Then Lechner added the third goal with 2:06 left in the period, putting his the chance from the right circle on a setup by Sullivan Miller.

The RoughRiders killed off almost five minutes of Black Hawks power play time in the second, then scored the period's only goal after returning to full strength. Carter Ernst capitalized from the left circle when a rebound came his way at 14:48.

An early third period turnover was the catalyst for Cedar Rapids to build the lead to 5-0. Jason Musa's transition chance was stopped, but Connor Davis was there to fire in the follow-up at 1:15.

Joseph Skidmore's shutout bid lasted until 7:26. That's when James Russell sent a feed circle-to-circle, setting up his brother, Hayden, to blast in a one-timer.

Travis Lefere added a final Waterloo goal with 90 seconds to go. A RoughRider defender fell down near the Cedar Rapids blue line, coughing up the puck and providing Lefere the chance to snap home a shot from the right circle.

The Black Hawks complete their 2025/26 regular season schedule on the road. The first of three away games next week is in Dubuque against the Fighting Saints on Wednesday.

Cedar Rapids 3 1 1 - 5

Waterloo 0 0 2 - 2

1st Period-1, Cedar Rapids, Westerling 11 (Scuderi, Siomos), 6:58. 2, Cedar Rapids, Fox 10 (Lechner, Siomos), 12:57. 3, Cedar Rapids, Lechner 15 (Miller, Romeo), 17:54. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-4, Cedar Rapids, Ernst 3 (Davis, Westerling), 14:48. Penalties-Carlson Wat (cross checking), 4:14; Scuderi Cr (major-fighting, instigator, game misconduct - instigator), 5:55; Schneider Wat (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 5:55.

3rd Period-5, Cedar Rapids, Davis 26 (Musa), 1:15. 6, Waterloo, Russell 10 (Russell, Schneider), 7:26. 7, Waterloo, Lefere 8 18:30. Penalties-Timm Wat (boarding), 2:39; Davis Cr (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 6:58; Laliberte Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 6:58.

Shots on Goal-Cedar Rapids 7-8-12-27. Waterloo 12-6-5-23.

Power Play Opportunities-Cedar Rapids 0 / 2; Waterloo 0 / 1.

Goalies-Cedar Rapids, Skidmore 11-5-1-3 (23 shots-21 saves). Waterloo, Callaway 7-12-1-1 (27 shots-22 saves).

A-3,031







United States Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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