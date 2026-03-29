Gamblers Defeat Storm, 5-2, on Saturday in Kearney

Published on March 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, NE - Five different Green Bay players scored and netminder Roberto Henriquez stopped 25 of 27 Tri-City shots as the Gamblers defeated the Storm 5-2 on Saturday night at Viaero Center.

Green Bay (36-18-6, 78 pts) swept the two-game series in Kearney and has won three straight contests. Tri-City (25-28-6, 56 pts) has lost ten consecutive games, the second-longest losing streak on record in franchise history.

The Gamblers broke the ice just 1:34 into regulation. From the right wing of the Tri-City zone, Gunnar Conboy sent a feed between the circles to Chase Jette, who popped a shot past the blocker side of Storm goaltender Owen Nelson. Traded earlier this season from Waterloo, the marker was Jette's first as a member of the Gamblers.

Green Bay doubled its lead at the 15:24 mark of the first. Off a rebound from a Maceo Phillips left point rip, Nate Bienstock grabbed the puck in the right circle and blasted a shot past Nelson for his fourth tally of the season.

Tri-City got on the board with a rush goal 5:29 into the second period. Oliver Ozogany carried the puck with speed over the Green Bay line, then flipped a high shot from the top of the left circle past Henriquez's blocker side. It was Ozogany's first goal since February 21.

The Gamblers answered with a power play tally in the later part of the second to make it 3-1. Andrew O'Sullivan ripped a shot from the center point that was redirected past Nelson by Elliot Gulley. The Union commit picked up his seventh power play goal of the campaign.

Green Bay extended its lead to 4-1 with 7:02 gone by in the third. Landon Hafele grabbed a turned-over puck in the Storm zone and sent a shot past Nelson's blocker side for his 15th goal of the year.

Tri-City scored a little over two minutes later. After grabbing the puck neutral ice, Evan Wanner rushed into the Gambler zone and sent a snapshot past Henriquez from the top of the right circle. The goal was Wanner's first career USHL tally.

The Storm pulled Nelson for an extra attacker with just under five minutes remaining in regulation. Green Bay found the vacant cage not long after. Nick Knutson caught an O'Sullivan feed through neutral ice and took it to the Storm slot where he sent the puck home.

Henriquez earned his 18th win of the season in the outing. Nelson halted 36 of 40 Green Bay attempts.

O'Sullivan (0-2-2) was the game's only player to finish with multiple points.

Up next: Tri-City ends the weekend with a matinee contest Sunday at Sioux City. Puckdrop is set for 3:05 pm CT.

The game will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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