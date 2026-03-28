Storm Host Final Regular Season Home Game of 2025-2026 on Kool-Aid Night against Gamblers

Published on March 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm close a two-game home series with the Green Bay Gamblers on Saturday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is scheduled for 6:05 pm CT.

Tonight is Tri-City's final regular season home game of 2025-2026.

Saturday is Kool-Aid Night celebrating the legendary beverage created in Hastings. The Storm will wear special Kool-Aid themed jerseys that will be auctioned off live after the game. Kool-Aid Night is presented by Kool-Aid Days and the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Fans can purchase tickets at stormhockey.com.

The contest will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.

Tri-City (25-27-6, 56 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Clark Cup Playoffs: The Storm clinched their eighth straight berth to the Clark Cup Playoffs on Friday, March 6. With four games to play in the regular season, Tri-City is poised to finish as either the third, fourth, fifth, or sixth seed in the Western Conference. The Storm will compete in a best-of-three Western Conference first round series the weekend of April 10-12. Tri-City would host all games in this series should they finish as the third or fourth seed. The Storm would travel should they finish at fifth or sixth place in the standings.

Wins in any form by Sioux City and Lincoln on Saturday and a regulation loss by Tri-City would limit the Storm to either the five or six seed, guaranteeing a Tri-City first-round playoff series on the road.

Previously:

Dropped 5-2 home matchup versus Green Bay Friday

Friday: Lincoln Hjelm, Bode Laylin (PP) produced Storm goals

Friday: netminder Michal Pradel stopped 22 of 27 Green Bay shots

Team Notes:

Lost season-high nine straight games

Have not lost nine consecutive games since dropping nine in a row between March 24-April 15, 2018

Nine-game losing streak is third-longest by a USHL team this season

Two games below .500 mark for first time since Saturday, January 10

Continuing last of six three-in-three's of season tonight (visit Sioux City on Sunday)

Tonight's matchup is the last of eight consecutive home games, the longest such stretch of the year...next road game is tomorrow at Sioux City

Penalty kill (84.0%) ranks first in USHL

Eight shorthanded goals this season are third among USHL teams

Power play is 4-12 (33.3%) over the past five games

Player Notes:

Ashton Dahms: three points (0-3-3) over his past three games

Bode Laylin: 36 points this season place eighth among USHL defenseman...11 goals are third among USHL blue liners...six power play goals tie for first among league defenseman

Michal Pradel: four shutouts tie for first among USHL goaltenders....914 save percentage ranks fourth...2.65 goals against average places eighth

Owen Nelson: logged .931 save percentage over his last eight starts (257 saves on 276 shots)

Cam Springer: five shorthanded points this season place second among USHL players

Oliver Ozogany: 96 shots this season rank fifth among USHL rookies

Carson Pilgrim (17-22-39) leads team in scoring...Bode Laylin (11-25-36) follows

Green Bay (35-18-6, 76 pts, 4th place Eastern Conf.)

Clinched berth to Clark Cup Playoffs

Won two straight games after six-game losing streak

Friday: Gunnar Conboy, William Samuelsson, Gavin Katz, Landon Hafele, David Rosival produced goals

Friday: goaltender Leo Henriquez stopped 33 of 35 Tri-City shots

Zach Wooten (34-26-60) leads team in scoring...Gavin Katz (29-26-55) follows

Season series: This weekend's pair of matchups are the only scheduled regular season meetings between Tri-City and Green Bay during 2025-2026. Green Bay leads the season series 1-0.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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