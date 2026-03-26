Storm to Close Regular Season Home Schedule with Exciting Promotional Nights Friday and Saturday

Published on March 26, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm will host the Green Bay Gamblers in a two-game series full of promotional nights this weekend at Viaero Center. Puckdrop on Friday is set for 7:05 pm CT. Saturday's game begins at 6:05 pm CT.

Friday is Pucks n' Paws Night sponsored by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers. Fans are free to bring their dogs to the game.

Kids tickets are also $5.00 on Friday with the purchase of an adult ticket courtesy of the FunZone Arcade inside of Pizza Ranch Kearney.

Saturday, Tri-City's final regular season home game, is Kool-Aid Night celebrating the legendary beverage created in Hastings. The Storm will wear special Kool-Aid themed jerseys that will be auctioned off live after the game. Kool-Aid Night is presented by Kool-Aid Days and the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Fans can purchase tickets at stormhockey.com.

Tri-City currently holds fifth place in the USHL Western Conference Standings. The Storm clinched their berth to the 2026 Clark Cup Playoffs earlier this month.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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