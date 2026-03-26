Culligan Weekend Preview 3/27-29

Published on March 26, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







WHEN: FRIDAY MARCH 27th, 7:05 PM CST, SATURDAY MARCH 28th, 6:05 PM CST, SUNDAY MARCH 29th 5:05 PM CST

WHERE: The Ice Box / Liberty First Credit Union Arena

WATCH: FloHockey

LISTEN: MixLr.com/LincolnStars

STARS 2025-26 RECORD: 27-25-4-1

STEEL 2025-26 RECORD: 25-25-6-2

LANCERS 2025-26 RECORD: 16-36-3-2

REGULAR SEASON STATISTICS LIN CHI / OMA

GOALS PER-GAME 3.12 3.14 / 2.49

GOALS ALLOWED PER-GAME 3.12 3.48 / 4.12

POWER-PLAY % 18.4% 20.6% / 13.0%

PENALTY KILL % 77.8% 74.9% / 71.4%

SHORT HANDED GOALS 7 6 / 3

THE STARS: Skated to a wild 7-6 victory on road over the Omaha Lancers on March 15th.

Omaha and Lincoln would go back-and-forth when the first was played 5-on-5. However, Omaha had three power-plays in the period and were able to capitalize on the third on a cross-crease play to take the lead into the first intermission 1-0.

The second frame would be as bipolar of a period as can be. Both teams traded chances with Lincoln tallying three goals in the second from Cooper Williams (Lake Superior State), Layne Loomer (Miami), and Nik Young (Clarkson) each adding tallies, giving Lincoln a 3-2 lead heading into the final regulation period of the weekend.

There would be seven combined goals in the third period, with each team trading blows. Lincoln would lead with less than 20 seconds to play, but Omaha once again found the extra-attacker goal on home-ice and tied the game at six, and sent it to overtime.

48 seconds into the extra-period, Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth) would collect his team-leading fourth game-winning-goal of the season, and his second overtime winner to send the Stars into the bye-week with a 7-6 win. Alex Pelletier

LEADING FROM THE FRONT: Throughout the win against Omaha two weeks ago, the Stars were led by their captains to the victory. Alex Pelletier (Boston College) had a four-point game (2+2). Layne Loomer (Miami) added two goals of his own, including a power-play marker. And Captain Nik Young had a goal and was +1 in the Stars victory.

THE STEEL: Lost all three of their games throughout last weekend. The Steel were outscored 16-9 over their three games with three losses at home, including two to Youngstown, and one at the hands of the Green Bay Gamblers.

The Steel are led in points by Jackson Crowder with 44 (20+24). He is also the lone 20-goal-scorer on the Steel roster. The Steel have seen time from five different goaltenders in their 58 games this season, but are led in net by Louis-Felix Charrois. Charrrois has seen time in 29 games this campaign, compiling a 10-16-0-1 record with a 3.67 GAA, and an .885 SV%.

THE MATCHUP: The Stars and Steel meet each other for the first time this season. Lincoln won each of the meetings last year via a 7-0 shutout and an 8-5 victory in game two in Chicago. Kade Kohanski had two goals in game one, while Loomer added four points, and Yan Shostak made 23 saves for the shutout. In game two, Gio DiGiulian recorded a hat-trick for the Stars, en-route to the weekend sweep for Lincoln. It was the final two games that the Stars will ever play at Fox Valley Ice Arena, as the Steel will be moving into a new rink in downtown Chicago at the conclusion of their 2025-26 season.

HOW TO TUNE IN

All three games this weekend are available on FloHockey ($) or on the free Lincoln Stars Mixlr page with Alexander Fern on the call.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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