Stars Fall to Stampede 4-1 Saturday

Published on March 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, NE- The Lincoln Stars (26-25-4-1) fell at the Ice Box to the Sioux Falls Stampede 4-1 on Saturday night.

The two teams would play an even first 20 minutes, but the lone mistake of the period was a turnover behind the Stars net by the Stars netminder, and Brent Solomon of Sioux Falls put it in the net to give the Stampede the 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Lincoln would have a multitude of opportunities in the second period, including a man-advantage. Lincoln had great chances early in the power-play, but a misplay in the neutral-zone ended up in a breakaway for Sioux Falls, and they took the two-goal lead. Four minutes later, the Stars found their break. Layne Loomer (Miami) carried the puck past the blue-line, and fired a shot home five-hole on the Stampede goaltender to cut the lead in half. The game would remain 2-1 heading into the final 20 minutes of the night.

Sioux falls would add two tallies in the final frame, and take the game 4-1 at the Ice Box.

Lincoln returns to action tomorrow night in Omaha against the Lancers at 5:05 p.m.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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