Hawks Fall in Sioux City

Published on March 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Sioux City Musketeers overcame two separate deficits and upended the Waterloo Black Hawks 4-2 at Tyson Events Center Saturday.

As a result, the Musketeers won four of five against the Black Hawks during the 2025/26 season series. Both games played in Sioux City finished with 4-2 scores.

Waterloo led for much of the first period Saturday, but the game arrived at intermission with a 1-1 score. Salvatore Viviano notched the opening goal at 7:51 on a setup by Nash Roed. Ty Mason hit Roed with a cross-ice pass, and Roed elected to feed the puck to the edge of the crease. Viviano was waiting there to redirect it in.

The Musketeers tied the score with 51.1 seconds left before intermission. Daniil Butin's wraparound went off of Dane Callaway's pad, up the slot, and right to Dallas Potter, who fired in a low chance.

Dane Callaway made 17 saves during a scoreless second period, and the Black Hawks went ahead again during the first minute of the third. Cullen Emery came off the left boards and found Jackson Schneider just inside the line at the right point. Schneider's long shot beat Ryder Shea inside the opposite post.

However, the lead lasted just two minutes. Ashton Schultz equalized for Sioux City at 2:32, cutting across the top of the crease to slip in a low chance. The early third period scores came from the first shot on goal of the period by each team. Waterloo only put one more puck on frame the rest of the night, finishing with 13 shots for the game.

Sioux City broke the tie with 2:16 to go. A Hawks clearing attempt around the glass hit a Waterloo player and bounced into the slot. Pavel Martinu found it there and scored on a wrister. The Musketeers followed up with an empty netter from Darik Olson at 18:50 as the result of a faceoff win in their own zone.

Now the Black Hawks return home for a rare midweek home game on Tuesday against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The matchup is the Cedar Valley's largest St. Patrick's Day gathering in 2026 and will feature specials on Irish Cream shots and Party Town American Lager for those age 21 and over. For tickets, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 1 0 1 - 2

Sioux City 1 0 3 - 4

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Viviano 15 (Roed, Mason), 7:51. 2, Sioux City, Potter 2 (Butin, Olson), 19:09. Penalties-Laliberte Wat (holding), 14:28; Vatne Sc (tripping), 16:07.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Lefere Wat (major-fighting, misconduct-fighting), 3:16; Giger Sc (major-fighting, misconduct-fighting, game misconduct-removing opp. helmet), 3:16; Garry Sc (misconduct-abuse of official), 10:17.

3rd Period-3, Waterloo, Schneider 4 (Emery, Laliberte), 0:24. 4, Sioux City, Schultz 13 (Tomko, Stenger), 2:32. 5, Sioux City, Martinu 8 17:44. 6, Sioux City, Olson 6 (Martinu), 18:50 (EN). Penalties-Waterfield Wat (tripping), 7:19.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 5-6-2-13. Sioux City 8-17-10-35.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 1; Sioux City 0 / 2.

Goalies-Waterloo, Callaway 5-9-1-1 (34 shots-31 saves). Sioux City, Shea 13-4-0-0 (13 shots-11 saves).

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United States Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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