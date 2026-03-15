Stampede Continue Lengthy Road Win Streak with 4-1 Win at the Ice Box

Published on March 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Stampede extended their road win streak to 11 games with a 4-1 victory against the Lincoln Stars at the Ice Box. Brent Solomon started the scoring for the Stampede, while Logan Renkowski netted the game-winning shorthanded goal. The goal solidified Renkowski in third place for single-season scoring in Stampede history. To seal the game, Matthew Grimes and Tobias Öhman both scored goals.

The first period was tame for matchups between these two teams. At 6:34 of the opening frame, the Lincoln Stars thought they had scored as the puck crossed the goal line, but Stampede goaltender Linards Feldbergs appeared to be interfered with while in the back of his net. The referee did not signal a good goal as he was behind the play. After a review, it was determined there was goaltender interference as Layne Loomer pushed Thomas Zocco into Feldbergs.

The game settled down after the review, with both teams generating chances but coming up empty. Sioux Falls finally broke through at 18:11. Brent Solomon netted his 18th goal of the season after an up-and-down couple of weeks. The play began when Matthew Grimes dumped the puck in for a change, but forward JJ Monteiro intercepted Charles Menard's attempt to play the puck and sent it back to Solomon. Solomon was in the low slot and beat Menard with a quick wrister. The goal gave the Stampede a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Stampede started the second period shorthanded after Matthew Grimes was called for holding. Early in the penalty kill, Brent Solomon had a shorthanded opportunity, but Lincoln goaltender Charles Menard came up with the save. At 4:22, Logan Renkowski scored his third goal of the season. Brock Schultz kept the play alive by diving and passing the puck up to Renkowski with the shaft of his stick. Renkowski collected the puck in the slot, held it briefly, and beat Menard stick side with a shot from the low slot.

The Stars responded with a goal four minutes later, cutting the Stampede lead to just one. Shortly after, the Stampede drew their first power-play opportunity of the night but did not convert.

Before the end of the period, the expected chaos between the two teams broke out after Tobias Öhman was high-sticked. A full-team scrum followed, and after several reviews, the Stampede emerged with a two-minute power play that carried into the third period.

Sioux Falls solidified its eleventh road win in a row halfway through the third period. At 10:26, defenseman Matthew Grimes scored by cutting through the entire offensive zone and going coast-to-coast before finishing in front of the net. JJ Monteiro was credited with an assist on the play. Less than two minutes later, Tobias Öhman scored his second goal in as many games with a rebound off a Jack Brauti shot.

The two goals sealed the Stampede's win after outshooting the Stars 33-24.

Goaltender Linards Feldbergs made 23 saves on 24 shots to improve to 31-11-1 on the season. He maintains a .910 save percentage and lowers his goals-against average to 2.54.

The Stampede are slated for their most important game of the season on Tuesday night. The St. Paddy's Day matchup in Fargo will either cement the Stampede's place atop the Western Conference or continue the heated battle between the two teams.

Sioux Falls will finally return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Friday night for Nonprofit Night presented by Bluestone FCU, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. The celebration continues Saturday with Stomp's Birthday Bash presented by Dental Solutions. The fan-favorite Cake Smash returns, and fans can skate with the Herd after the game. Join the party by purchasing your tickets.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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