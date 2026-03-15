Complete Effort Fuels 4-1 Win over Dubuque

Published on March 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release









Youngstown Phantoms on game night

(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography) Youngstown Phantoms on game night(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography)

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO - A two-point night from Jesse Orlowsky and 17 saves from Tobias Trejbal helped lift the Youngstown Phantoms (39-13-3-2, 83pts) to a 4-1 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints Saturday night at the Covelli Centre. The win gave Youngstown a season sweep over Dubuque, the first time that has happened in the 16 seasons Dubuque has been in the league.

"One of our most complete games in a long time," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "We're coming down the stretch here, everyone is sharpening their pencil for the playoffs, and to me, that was a good effort. The guys should be really, really proud."

Youngstown scored the only goal of the opening 40 minutes, a redirect by Jesse Orlowsky at 18:05 of the first period. It was Orlowsky's fourth goal of the season, but his third in the last four games. "Jesse has worked so hard," said Ward. "He's gone through it, and he's come out the other side. He's a completely different person. He deserves so much credit." Lenny Boos doubled the Phantoms lead at 3:24 of the third when he banked a rebound off the back of Vojtech Hambalek and into the cage for his fifth goal of the campaign. Dubuque cut into the Phantom lead with a power play goal from Eetu Orpana at 10:43, but Ryan Rucinski and Kazumo Sasaki both recorded empty net goals for Youngstown to salt away the victory.

Tobias Trejbal stopped 17 of 18 in the win, his 25th of the season. Hambalek stopped 21-of-23 in the loss. Youngstown will wrap up their 2025-2026 regular season with a five-game road trip, stopping in Chicago, Plymouth, and Cedar Rapids before turning their attention to the 2026 Clark Cup Playoff.

BY THE NUMBERS

Shots - 23

Saves - 17

Power Play - 0/2

Penalty Kill - 1/2

Goals - Boos, Orlowsky, Rucinski, Sasaki

Assists - Anderson, Huston, Jardine, Orlowsky, Teply, Whiterabbit, Žemlička

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By Matt Lipcsak

Images from this story



Youngstown Phantoms on game night

(Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography)







United States Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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