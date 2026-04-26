Phantoms Bow out of 2026 Playoffs with 2-1 Loss in Game 4

Published on April 25, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release







MIDDLETON, WISCONSIN - For the fourth time in six games this postseason, the Madison Capitols won by the final score of 2-1, this time knocking the Anderson Cup Champion Youngstown Phantoms out of the 2026 Clark Cup Playoff.

Madison opened the scoring at 2:42 on a power play goal from Eero Butella and carried that lead into the locker room. Evan Jardine leveled the match for Youngstown at 2:29 of the second, his one-timer from the left circle beating Caleb Heil low to the glove side.

The Capitols took the lead for good just four minutes later when Nolen Geerdes snapped a wrister past Tobias Trejbal from the slot at 6:28. Youngstown almost tied the game a few times in the third period, but despite outshooting Madison 16-4 in the third, 38-13 in the game, and 146-67 in the series, it's the Phantoms who will see their postseason run come to an end.

The Youngstown Phantoms would like to thank their fans, sponsors, and corporate partners for their amazing support throughout the 2025-2026 season.

BY THE NUMBERS

Shots - 38

Saves - 11

Power Play - 0/2

Penalty Kill - 2/3

Goals - Jardine

Assists - Hextall, Simpson

Box Score - https://ushl.com/ht/#/game-summary/13004

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By Matt Lipcsak







United States Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

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