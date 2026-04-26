Saints Fall in Game 4, Setting up Decisive Game 5

Published on April 25, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Muskegon, MI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints fell 4-2 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Saturday night, forcing a decisive Game 5 on Tuesday night in Dubuque.

In Saturday's Game 4, the Lumberjacks broke open a scoreless game in the second period with three goals in the middle frame. After an offensive, but scoreless first period, Jack Christ scored for the third-straight game in the series to put the Jacks ahead just 1:52 into the second. A power-play goal from Viktor Norringer added to the lead at 7:59, before Drew Stewart scored in the final two minutes to open a three-goal lead for Muskegon.

At the end of the second period, the Fighting Saints successfully challenged for an unobserved major penalty. A slew-footing major was called against Muskegon's Nathan Larioza and the Saints began the third period on a five-minute power play.

Despite leading the USHL with 27.8% power play in the regular season, the Fighting Saints have struggled in the series against the Lumberjacks. Just over two minutes into the power play, Stewart scored shorthanded for his second of the game to put the Lumberjacks ahead 4-0.

Michael Barron responded in the late stages of the power play, scoring Dubuque's only goal on four chances in the loss. The Saints have scored twice on 12 chances in the series through four games.

Dubuque pulled its goaltender Vojtech Hambálek with over six minutes to play and Barron converted for his second of the game. Barron has five goals in the series, including two two-goal games. His second goal came with 5:32 remaining.

With Hambálek on the bench for most of the remaining five minutes, the Saints could not muster any more offense in the contest.

After struggling to put pucks on net in the first two games of the series, the Saints peppered Carl Axelsson in Muskegon. After 28 shots in Game 3, the Saints added 33 more in Game 4. Axelsson stopped 31 of those chances, while Hambálek made 34 saves for the Saints in the loss.

The teams will meet again in Dubuque on Tuesday for a decisive Game 5 to determine who will advance to the Eastern Conference Final.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

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