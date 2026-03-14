Jardine's OT Winner Lifts Phantoms Past Dubuque

Published on March 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release









Youngstown Phantoms' Evan Jardine on game night

(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography) Youngstown Phantoms' Evan Jardine on game night(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography)

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO - Going straight from the outhouse to the penthouse, Evan Jardine scored the game-winning goal eight seconds after escaping the penalty box in overtime, lifting the Youngstown Phantoms (38-13-3-2, 81pts) to a 4-3 win over the Dubuque Fighting Saints Friday night at the Covelli Centre.

"This is a good turning point for us," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "We've been going through it a little bit. I thought the guys responded a ton in the third. Massive kill in overtime. I think for us this was a really good step in the right direction.

Youngstown scored twice in the opening 13:00 to grab a 2-0 lead. Jack Willson, playing in his 200th USHL game, opened the scoring with a power play wrister at 8:21. The goal was Willson's 10th of the season, tying him with four other Phantoms for the most scored in a season by a defenseman. The Phantoms hadn't scored a power play goal in 3+ games before the Willson tally. Jesse Orlowsky doubled the Phantoms lead at 12:48, making an impressive individual effort to deke around two defenders before stuffing the puck past Vojtech Hambalek.

The Phantoms seemed to have all of the momentum, but a check along the right-wing wall of the Dubuque zone brought the game to a screeching halt at 14:18 as a stanchion snapped, causing the game to pause for 23 minutes while the ice crew made repairs. Dubuque got on the board shortly after the return to play, tallying a power play goal from Colin Frank at 18:22. Nills Sunde scored from in tight at 10:27 of the second for his first USHL goal, tying the game. Dubuque continued their scoring run 91 seconds later when Lincoln Krizizke put home his own rebound at 11:58, putting the Fighting Saints in front. Youngstown outshot Dubuque 12-4 in the second period, but the Fighting Saints scored on two of their four shots to jump in front.

Youngstown continued to battle, eventually finding their way to a tying marker. Malachi McKinnon snapped his seven-game goal drought, redirecting Jack Hextall 's shot past Hambalek at 6:46 of the third, bringing the Phantoms back to level at 3-3. Youngstown continued to push, drawing two power plays in the final eight minutes of regulation, but Hambalek held the fort, forcing overtime.

On the second shift of overtime, Jardine was whistled for interference, putting Dubuque on a 4-on-3 power play at 1:09. Youngstown blocked a few shots and earned a few clears, killing off the minor without allowing a shot on net. Just as the penalty expired, Carter Murphy grabbed a loose puck and found Jardine at center. Jardine carried ahead, forming a 2-on-1 break with Ryan Rucinski coming down the opposite wing. Jardine carried all the way to the left dot before snapping a wrister past a frozen Hambalek for his 23rd goal of the season, 50th career goal, and a 4-3 Youngstown win.

Tobias Trejbal snapped his personal two-game losing streak, stopping 15-of-18. Hambalek stopped 33-of-37 in the loss. Youngstown plays their final home game of the regular season Saturday night against Dubuque at 6:05pm Eastern.

BY THE NUMBERS

Shots - 37

Saves - 15

Power Play - 1/5

Penalty Kill - 3/4

Goals - Jardine, Orlowsky, Willson

Assists - Hextall (2), Jardine, Murphy, Svitov

BY MATTHEW LIPCSAK

Images from this story







United States Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.