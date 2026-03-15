Saints Drop Weekend Finale in Youngstown

Published on March 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Youngstown, OH - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (33-17-4-0, 70 pts) dropped Saturday's matchup 4-1 to the Youngstown Phantoms (39-13-3-2, 83 pts) to finish a weekend series.

Early in the third period, with Youngstown leading 1-0, the Phantoms pounced on a rebound with Lenny Boos to extend the lead to 2-0. It was the final shot that got past Vojtěch Hambálek in the loss as he made 21 saves on 23 shots. The Phantoms added two empty-net goals in the final two minutes to ice the game.

After the Phantoms' second goal, the Saints converted on the power play with Colin Frank and Teddy Merrill setting up Eetu Orpana's 12th goal of the season on the power play. It was Dubuque's lone power-play goal on three chances and brought the Saints within a goal with just under 10 minutes remaining.

Dubuque only managed 18 shots on goal in the loss, finishing the weekend with their two lowest shot totals of the season at 18 each night.

The Fighting Saints held the Phantoms power play off the board on Saturday on both of its chances, finishing the weekend with six kills on seven Youngstown power plays.

In the final minutes, Ryan Rucinski and Kazumo Sasaki scored in the empty net to extend the Phantoms' lead. The empty-netter was the only point Dubuque allowed against Rucinski, and leading point-scorer Cooper Simpson, over the weekend series.

Dubuque returns to action on Tuesday with a road matchup in Waterloo against the Black Hawks.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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