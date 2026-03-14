Storm, Lancers Wrap Series Saturday in Kearney
Published on March 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Tri-City Storm News Release
KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm close a two-game home series with the Omaha Lancers on Saturday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is scheduled for 6:05 pm CT.
Fans will have an opportunity to skate with the Storm after tonight's game on the Viaero Center ice for just $5. Register, pay, and sign a waiver at the purple tent before the skate.
The Storm are additionally offering Nebraska Lottery Family Packs for tonight's game. Get four tickets, four hot dogs and four cans of soda for $44. Each pack also includes ten Nebraska Lottery scratch-off tickets. Limited quantities are available.
Fans can purchase tickets at stormhockey.com.
The contest will also be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.
Tri-City (25-24-5, 55 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)
Previously:
Dropped 3-1 game against Omaha at home on Friday
Noah LaPointe produced Tri-City's lone goal, a second period power play tally
Goaltender Owen Nelson stopped 29 of 31 shots in Storm net
Team Notes:
Lost five straight games for first time since dropping six in a row between November 22-December 5, 2025
Tonight's matchup is the fourth of eight consecutive home games, the longest such stretch of the year...next road game is Sunday, March 29 at Sioux City
Eight shorthanded goals this season are third among USHL teams
Penalty kill (84.4%) ranks first in USHL
Have converted on three of the past 32 power play attempts (9.4%)
Player Notes:
Bode Laylin: has put up 13 points (6-7-13) over his past 13 games...34 points this season tie for seventh among USHL defenseman...ten goals tie for second among USHL blue liners...five power play goals tie for third among league defenseman
Cam Springer: four points (1-3-4) over his past three games...five shorthanded points this season place second among USHL players
Owen Nelson: logged .931 save percentage over his last eight starts (257 saves on 276 shots)
Michal Pradel: four shutouts lead USHL goaltenders....915 save percentage ranks third...2.58 goals against average places ninth
Oliver Ozogany: 94 shots this season rank fifth among USHL rookies
Carson Pilgrim (17-19-36) leads team in scoring...Bode Laylin (10-24-34) follows
Omaha (13-36-4, 30 pts, 8th place Western Conf.)
Won two of past three games
Friday: Blake Sinclair, Ryan Aaronson, Yegor Kim produced goals
Friday: netminder Nils Maurins stopped 18 of 19 shots in Lancer net
Kole Hyles (20-14-34) leads Lancers in scoring...Charlie Vig (7-16-23) follows
Season series: Saturday's matchup is the last of eight meetings between Tri-City and Omaha during 2025-2026. The Storm are 4-2-1 against the Lancers this year including 2-1-0 at Viaero Center.
United States Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026
- Storm, Lancers Wrap Series Saturday in Kearney - Tri-City Storm
- Jardine's OT Winner Lifts Phantoms Past Dubuque - Youngstown Phantoms
- Fighting Five: Saints Wrap up Road Series with Phantoms - Dubuque Fighting Saints
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Other Recent Tri-City Storm Stories
- Storm, Lancers Wrap Series Saturday in Kearney
- Omaha Uses Pair of Third Period Tallies to Edge Tri-City, 3-1, on Friday Night in Kearney
- Tri-City Begins Two-Game Set with Omaha Friday Night at Viaero Center
- Sioux Falls Uses Trio of Third Period Goals to Beat Tri-City 5-2 on Saturday Night
- Storm Close Two-Game Series with Stampede Saturday Night at Viaero Center