Storm, Lancers Wrap Series Saturday in Kearney

Published on March 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm close a two-game home series with the Omaha Lancers on Saturday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is scheduled for 6:05 pm CT.

Fans will have an opportunity to skate with the Storm after tonight's game on the Viaero Center ice for just $5. Register, pay, and sign a waiver at the purple tent before the skate.

The Storm are additionally offering Nebraska Lottery Family Packs for tonight's game. Get four tickets, four hot dogs and four cans of soda for $44. Each pack also includes ten Nebraska Lottery scratch-off tickets. Limited quantities are available.

Fans can purchase tickets at stormhockey.com.

The contest will also be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.

Tri-City (25-24-5, 55 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Dropped 3-1 game against Omaha at home on Friday

Noah LaPointe produced Tri-City's lone goal, a second period power play tally

Goaltender Owen Nelson stopped 29 of 31 shots in Storm net

Team Notes:

Lost five straight games for first time since dropping six in a row between November 22-December 5, 2025

Tonight's matchup is the fourth of eight consecutive home games, the longest such stretch of the year...next road game is Sunday, March 29 at Sioux City

Eight shorthanded goals this season are third among USHL teams

Penalty kill (84.4%) ranks first in USHL

Have converted on three of the past 32 power play attempts (9.4%)

Player Notes:

Bode Laylin: has put up 13 points (6-7-13) over his past 13 games...34 points this season tie for seventh among USHL defenseman...ten goals tie for second among USHL blue liners...five power play goals tie for third among league defenseman

Cam Springer: four points (1-3-4) over his past three games...five shorthanded points this season place second among USHL players

Owen Nelson: logged .931 save percentage over his last eight starts (257 saves on 276 shots)

Michal Pradel: four shutouts lead USHL goaltenders....915 save percentage ranks third...2.58 goals against average places ninth

Oliver Ozogany: 94 shots this season rank fifth among USHL rookies

Carson Pilgrim (17-19-36) leads team in scoring...Bode Laylin (10-24-34) follows

Omaha (13-36-4, 30 pts, 8th place Western Conf.)

Won two of past three games

Friday: Blake Sinclair, Ryan Aaronson, Yegor Kim produced goals

Friday: netminder Nils Maurins stopped 18 of 19 shots in Lancer net

Kole Hyles (20-14-34) leads Lancers in scoring...Charlie Vig (7-16-23) follows

Season series: Saturday's matchup is the last of eight meetings between Tri-City and Omaha during 2025-2026. The Storm are 4-2-1 against the Lancers this year including 2-1-0 at Viaero Center.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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