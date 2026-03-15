De St. Hubert Delivers Weekend Sweep of Tri-City

Published on March 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Finn De St. Hubert's first USHL goal was the game winner as the Omaha Lancers defeated the Tri-City Storm, 3-2, in overtime on Saturday night at the Viaero Center.

De St. Hubert scored on a one-timer between the circles off a feed from Jack Stanius in the far corner 1:41 into overtime to give Omaha (14-36-2-2) back-to-back wins over Tri-City (25-24-4-2) to open the weekend. Artem Prima tied the game with under five minutes to go in the third period and Tanner Morgan scored his first shorthanded goal of the season and the Lancers' third in the last four games.

The Lancers trailed, 2-1, late in the third period until Prima carried the puck out of the zone to lead a three-on-one rush the other way. He looked off his two options to the left and scored his third goal in nine games with Omaha. The four-on-four tally came at the 15:41 mark of the third.

The Lancers surrendered the game's first goal for the first time in their last four games when Brecken Smith scored 3:53 into the night. Cooper Ernewein led a two-on-one rush into the Lancers zone and dropped the puck off to Smith at the top of the right-wing circle to make it 1-0, Storm.

Omaha buckled down and limited Tri-City opportunities for the rest of the period. The Lancers outshot the Storm, 10-7, in the first period. Tri-City recorded as many icings as it did shots. Overall, Omaha won the shots on goal battle for a second straight night, this time 34-24.

The Lancers went on the penalty kill late in the second period but tied the game on Morgan's seventh goal of the season. The Lancers cleared the puck out of their own zone and goaltender Quinn Beumer was unable to slow the puck rolling behind the Storm net. Morgan picked it up far side and charged to the net. His pass to Ryan Aaronson was partially blocked but Aaronson stick it off Beumer and then the puck ricocheted off a Tri-City defender to Morgan all alone at the far post. He tied it up at the 15:19 mark and with 1:04 left on the penalty kill as Omaha scored a shorthanded goal for a second straight game for the first time this season.

Noah LaPointe scored his second power-play goal in as many days with a wrist shot from just inside the blue line at the 6:36 mark of the third before Prima and De St. Hubert gave Omaha its first weekend sweep of the season.

Nils Maurins earned his second straight win in as many nights by stopping 22-of-24 shots.

The Lancers wrapped up a four-game road swing with a 3-1 record and improved to 11-9-1-2 when scoring three-or-more goals

Omaha wraps up its three-game weekend at home Sunday at 5:05 p.m. vs. Lincoln. It's Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Modern Equipment Company and the first 500 fans will take home a water bottle and a cooling towel. Tickets are available at bit.ly/LancersHKY







United States Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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