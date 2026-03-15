Muskegon Sweeps Weekend with 3-2 Win over Steel

Published on March 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Muskegon Lumberjacks (34-20-0-1, 69 pts.) broke a 1-1 tie with two third period goals, defeating the Chicago Steel (25-22-6-2, 58 pts.) 3-2 Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena to complete a home-and-home weekend sweep of Chicago.

The Lumberjacks recorded a shorthanded goal for the second time in as many games. The Steel finished the regular season with a 3-4-0-0 record against Muskegon and limited them to three or fewer goals in four games.

James Scantlebury scored his 14th goal of the season, which tied the game in the second period and released over 400 teddy bears onto the ice during the Steel's Teddy Bear Toss night. Adyn Merrick potted his 13th goal in the third. Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 23 of 26 shots in defeat.

Early in the opening frame, Louis Jonerheim had an open chance on a rebound, but Charrois made a strong paddle-down stop.

The Steel had a great chance shortly after when Ryland Rooney dished to Joe Erickson backdoor, but he was denied by Muskegon goaltender Carl Axelsson on a great sliding stop.

The early game of cat and mouse continued when Adam Belusko had a chance at the left circle, wristing a quick shot that was swallowed by Charrois.

Chicago's Patrick Tolan replied at the other end with a close call as he ripped a shot off the right post with just over five minutes left.

The Steel had the first power play with 3:03 left in the first, but Muskegon had the best look.

Just over one minute into the Steel power play, a turnover sprung Carter Sanderson on a shorthanded two-on-one. Sanderson sauced a pass across to Rudolfs Berzkalns, who tried to deflect a shot five-hole that stuck between Charrois' pads and stayed out.

Muskegon successfully killed the remainder of the penalty and held a 9-5 shots lead after the first.

After a Steel turnover one minute into the second period, Niles Benson had a breakaway but snapped a shot over the crossbar.

Chicago went to its second advantage just before the midway mark of the period after Novotny impeded Brady Kudrick in a pursuit for a loose puck.

The Lumberjacks had an early two-on-one early in the Steel power play that just missed the mark, but capitalized on their next shorthanded chance when Drew Stewart scored for the second straight game to give the Lumberjacks a 1-0 lead.

Muskegon had another two-on-one moments after the shorthanded goal as Ty Bergeron attempted a five-hole tuck that narrowly stayed out.

Just over four minutes after Muskegon's goal, Timo Kazda found Scantlebury, who wired a shot over the left shoulder of Axelsson to send the stuffed animals onto the ice and tie the game at 1-1.

The Lumberjacks led in shots 20-9 after two periods.

Three minutes into the third, Berzkalns entered the Steel zone on a two-on-one and fired from the left hashmarks over the right shoulder of Charrois to put Muskegon ahead 2-1

The Lumberjacks added another under three minutes later as Belusko absorbed stick checks and danced along the blue line before wristing a shot through traffic that made it 3-1.

Later in the third period, Jayden Kurtz fed Merrick for a tip on goal that Axelsson sealed off.

Shortly after, Merrick went coast-to-coast and flipped a shot past Axelsson to get Chicago within one and make it 3-2 with 11 minutes remaining.

Merrick nearly potted his second goal of the period late in the frame with a shot that trampolined off the crossbar.

Chicago pulled Charrois with two minutes left for an extra attacker, but Muskegon staved off Chicago's late push.

Chicago will open a three-game homestand on Friday, March 20 against Youngstown on Military Appreciation Night presented by Ozinga. The Steel will wear special camouflage jerseys for the night, which will be auctioned online. Net proceeds from the auction will benefit Wounded Warrior Project.

The Steel will then host Referee Appreciation Night on Saturday, March 21 against Youngstown, as they pay tribute to officials of all stripes. Chicago will conclude the trio of games on Sunday, March 22 against Green Bay with Part Two of their Trading Card Set Giveaway (first 500 fans) presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Truck Center. Fans can stick around after the game for Full Team Post-Game Autographs.

Tickets for all Steel home games are on sale now starting at just $10.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, March 20 vs. Youngstown Phantoms (7:05 pm CT) | Military Appreciation Night presented by Ozinga | Special Jersey Auction to benefit Wounded Warrior Project Saturday, March 21 vs. Youngstown Phantoms | Referee Appreciation Night Sunday, March 22 vs. Green Bay Gamblers | Part 2 of Trading Card Set Giveaway (first 500 fans) presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Truck Center | Full Team Post-Game Autographs







United States Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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