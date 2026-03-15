De St. Hubert's Game Winner Hands Omaha 3-2 Overtime Victory over Tri-City on Saturday

Published on March 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Finn De St. Hubert's first career goal led the Omaha Lancers to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Tri-City Storm on Saturday night at Viaero Center.

Omaha (14-36-4, 32 pts) swept the two-game weekend series between the teams. Tri-City's (25-24-6, 56 pts) losing streak grew to six contests, tying a season-high.

Tri-City led 2-1 with under five minutes left in regulation. Omaha knotted the game at two with an Artyom Prima marker at the 15:41 mark of the third. As the Lancers rushed toward the Tri-City net, Prima slowed his speed in the right circle, then tucked a shot over the right shoulder of Storm netminder Quinn Beumer for his third goal of the year.

Each team traded decent looks in the first 90 seconds of overtime. At the 1:41 mark of the extra frame, De St. Hubert one-timed a Jack Stanius feed from between the circles in the Tri-City zone past the outstretched right pad of Beumer to end the contest.

Scoring was few and far between for much of regulation.

The Storm broke the ice early. On an offensive rush 3:53 into the game, Brecken Smith sent a snapshot past Omaha netminder Nils Maurins from the right circle of the Lancers' zone. The goal was Smith's 13th of the year and his second in the past four matchups.

Omaha tied the game with a shorthanded goal at the 15:19 mark of the second. Tanner Morgan won a forecheck foot race in the right corner of the Storm zone, then fed Ryan Aaronson off the left post of the Tri-City net. Beumer stopped an Aaronson shot, but the puck eventually pinballed to an open Morgan near the right post, who clubbed a shot home for Omaha's third shorthanded goal of the campaign.

Tri-City took its 2-1 lead with a power play marker 6:36 into the third. As the Storm possessed in their offensive zone, Noah LaPointe ripped a center point snapshot through traffic and past Maurins's glove side for his second power play goal in as many games. The tally was LaPointe's fifth of the season.

Maurins won both games of the weekend series after stopping 22 of 24 Storm shots on Saturday. Beumer, in his second career USHL start, halted 31 of 34 Lancer attempts.

Up next: Tri-City hosts Cedar Rapids in a two-game series at Viaero Center next weekend. Friday's game is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT. Saturday's contest is set for 6:05 pm CT.

Kids tickets are $5.00 on Friday with the purchase of an adult ticket courtesy of the FunZone Arcade inside of Pizza Ranch Kearney.

Saturday is Youth Hockey Night in partnership with the Tri-City Youth Ice Hockey Association. The Storm will wear special jerseys during the contest that will be auctioned off live after the game. A portion of auction proceeds will benefit the Tri-City Youth Ice Hockey Association.

Fans can purchase tickets at stormhockey.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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