Stars Fall in High-Octane Matchup Saturday

Published on March 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, NE- The Lincoln Stars (28-26-4-1) fell to the Chicago Steel at the Ice Box on Saturday night 6-4.

Both teams would trade chances in the first, with Chicago scoring the opening goal less than one minute into the game. Drew Nelson would answer back shortly with his second goal of the campaign to knot the contest at one. The Steel would add a power-play tally in the middle part of the period, but a slick feed from Brady Kudrna to Samuel Murin would tie it once more. Chicago was able to score again late in the period, and take the 3-2 lead into the first intermission.

The second would be much like the first, with more back-and-forth chances. But Lincoln would strike first on the power-play with Samuel Murin's second goal of the night. The Steel would respond with two goals shortly following Lincoln's tally, including a shorthanded marker to take the 5-3 lead. Cole Braunshausen would cut the deficit to one when he fired home his third goal in his last two games to keep the Stars at a one-goal disadvantage heading into the final period of the contest.

Chicago would score the lone goal of the third period on the breakaway, and take the game 6-4.

Lincoln is back in action on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. against the Omaha Lancers.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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