Stars Fall Thursday to Bucs

Published on March 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

LINCOLN, NE- The Lincoln Stars (26-24-4-1) fell at home to the Des Moines Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Des Moines would carry the pace of play early in the first. The Buccaneers would strike twice in the frame on developing rushes, but Lincoln would make it a one-goal game late in the period when KJ Sauer put home his first USHL goal in his first USHL game to cut the deficit in half. Lincoln would trail Des Moines 2-1 heading into the second.

The second period would begin with Lincoln believing they tied the game, but a quick whistle on a loose puck would take the goal off of the board. Des Moines would then strike on the power-play shortly after the Lincoln chance, taking the 3-1 lead. In the final minute of the period, the Stars gave up a breakaway, and the Buccaneers capitalized to take the three-goal lead into the third period.

The Buccaneers would strike two more times in the third, and take the game 5-1.

