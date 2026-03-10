Will Prowse Announces Commitment to Boston University

Published on March 10, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

LINCOLN, NE - Stars goaltender Will Prowse has announced his commitment to further his hockey and academic career by attending Boston University.

"I am very excited and honored to announce my commitment to further my education and play Division I hockey at Boston University." Prowse said in a statement on social media. "I would like to thank all of my coaches, teammates, and especially my family for all the support along the way."

Prowse is in his second season with the Stars following a rookie year that saw extreme success. Prowse was named to the 2025 USHL All-Rookie first team, and won the Anderson Cup with the Stars. In his second year in Lincoln, Prowse is fifth in the USHL with a .912 SV%, and is tied for second in the league with three shutouts on the season.

"We're excited for Will and his family." Lincoln Stars head coach Rocky Russo said. "Will went from being a backup in prep-school to making a USHL team. He has been one of the most coachable players that we have had in Lincoln over the last five years. Artt (Brey) and Will have a great relationship and Artt is able to push him and hold him accountable, and Will is open to coaching on a daily-basis."

With the news of his commitment, Russo also announced that Prowse will return to Lincoln for his age-twenty season.

"Will has found a great home at BU in the future, and the opportunity for him to come back and play his 20 year-old year before he goes to college is a win-win for him, and certainly for the Lincoln Stars as well." Russo said.

Prowse and the Stars return to action on Thursday night at the Ice Box against the Des Moines Buccaneers at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com.







