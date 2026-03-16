Stars Win Wild Sunday Game in Omaha

Published on March 15, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







RALSTON, NE- The Lincoln Stars (27-25-4-1) skated to a wild 7-6 victory on road over the Omaha Lancers on Sunday night.

Omaha and Lincoln would go back-and-forth when the first was played 5-on-5. However, Omaha had three power-plays in the period and were able to capitalize on the third on a cross-crease play to take the lead into the first intermission 1-0.

The second frame would be as bipolar of a period as can be. Both teams traded chances with Lincoln tallying three goals in the second from Cooper Williams (Lake Superior State), Layne Loomer (Miami), and Nik Young (Clarkson) each adding tallies, giving Lincoln a 3-2 lead heading into the final regulation period of the weekend.

There would be seven combined goals in the third period, with each team trading blows. Lincoln would lead with less than 20 seconds to play, but Omaha once again found the extra-attacker goal on home-ice and tied the game at six, and sent it to overtime.

48 seconds into the extra-period, Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth) would collect his team-leading fourth game-winning-goal of the season, and his second overtime winner to send the Stars into the bye-week with a 7-6 win.

The Stars return to action on March 27th against the Chicago Steel. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com







United States Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

Stars Win Wild Sunday Game in Omaha - Lincoln Stars

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