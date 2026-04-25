Stars Defeat Stampede in Game Three

Published on April 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Stars took a 2-1 series lead with a 6-2 win against Sioux Falls at the Ice Box on Friday night.

Lincoln would get the scoring started on the man-advantage half-way through the first period. Cooper Williams (Lake Superior State) was able to pick up the puck after an initial shot, and fire it off of the back of the Sioux Falls goaltender to put the Stars in front. Eight minutes later, John Hirschfeld (Vermont) would pick up a rebound in front to give Lincoln their first multi-goal lead of the series. The Stars would take the two-goal advantage into the second period.

Lincoln would add two more goals in the second, both on the power-play, and both by Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth). On the first, Kohanski would stick-handle his way through traffic and hit the top of the net under the bar to send the Stars in front by three. Later in the frame, Kohanski would fire home a one-time rocket to send the Stars to the 4-0 advantage. Sioux Falls would respond late in the second to cut the lead to three, and the Stars would have the 4-1 advantage going into the third period.

Lincoln would score twice to pull away in the third, with Alex Pelletier (Boston College) scoring a power-play goal, and Evan Malkhassian potting a shorthanded tally into the empty net. Lincoln won the game 6-2, and now has a two games to one lead in the series.

The Stars return to action on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in game four of the series. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com







United States Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.