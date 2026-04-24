Teddy Merrill Named 2025-26 Curt Hammer Award Recipient

Published on April 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints Captain Teddy Merrill has been named the 2025-26 recipient of the United States Hockey League's Curt Hammer Award.

The award is presented to the USHL player who "distinguishes himself both on and off the ice by demonstrating outstanding performance skills, pride, and determination" and has been presented annually since 1988-89.

As team captain, Merrill helped lead the Fighting Saints to a third-straight 40-win season and recorded career highs in goals and points. Merrill scored 30 goals and finished second on the team with 60 points this season.

The Scottsdale, Arizona native's impact went far beyond his on-ice performance. Merrill's leadership in his third USHL season was commended by Fighting Saints head coach Evan Dixon.

"Teddy is our leader, both on and off the ice," said head coach Evan Dixon. "He is the epitome of what it means to be a Fighting Saint and a member and role model of the USHL. The impact that he has made on Dubuque and this league is immeasurable and he is very deserving of the Curt Hammer Award honor."

Merrill joined the Fighting Saints in the 2023-24 season as an undrafted player in the USHL. After earning a spot in Training Camp following the 2023 Main Camp earlier that summer, Merrill made the Saints roster to start the season. In his first season with the Fighting Saints, he played in 55 regular-season games and added 10 more in the postseason. During the team's run to an appearance in the Clark Cup Final, Merrill scored once, added three assists and logged a plus-3 rating.

"It's been incredible," Merrill said of his time in Dubuque. "It's so surreal for me to kind of look back on my time here. Just coming into main camp with literally no expectations. I mean, Dubuque was one of five teams that I tried out for, and they were the only ones that wanted to take a chance on me."

"But, ever since I got to Dubuque, it's felt like home. I have to give so much credit to my billet family, Chris and Mandy (Burch), because they've made me feel at home, and they've given me so much advice off the ice that's helped a ton."

Merrill returned to Dubuque in 2024-25 for his second season, this time wearing an 'A' as an assistant captain. The forward played in all seven postseason games for the Saints, making a second career Eastern Conference Final appearance.

This season, Merrill returned to Dubuque with a 'C' on his sweater and shattered his previous on-ice performances. Merril's 60 points over 60 games this season cleared his previous career-high point total by 39 points (21 set in 2024-25).

The forward finished his regular-season USHL career with 43 goals and 56 assists over 173 games played, all with the Fighting Saints.

The Curt Hammer award is given in memory of the late Curt Hammer, who served as president of the Des Moines Buccaneers for three seasons (1984-87) and also held the role of secretary for the USHL. Hammer was a dedicated volunteer and supporter of hockey in the Des Moines community until succumbing to cancer in 1987. The award was established to honor his commitment to the League and the perseverance he displayed in continuing his work through hockey while battling his illness.

Merrill is the third Fighting Saints player to be recognized with the Curt Hammer Award, following Stephen Halliday (2021-22) and Aidan Fulp (2019-20).

"Obviously, coming to the rink every day, the staff we've had has helped me grow so much as a player, as a leader, and as a person off the ice. It's truly a special place, and my time in Dubuque has been the best three years of my life for sure."







United States Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.