Teddy Merrill Wins Curt Hammer Award

Published on April 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) has announced Teddy Merrill of the Dubuque Fighting Saints as the recipient of the Curt Hammer Award for the 2025-2026 season.

Since 1989, the Curt Hammer Award has annually recognized the player who distinguishes himself both on and off the ice by demonstrating outstanding performance skills, pride, and determination. Merrill becomes the third member of the Fighting Saints to win the award, joining Stephen Halliday (2021-22) and Aidan Fulp (2019-20).

Merrill's competitiveness, physicality, and "whatever the team needs" mentality set the tone on the ice in Dubuque this season. The Fighting Saints' main camp invite combined for 39 points through 113 games in his first two seasons before exploding for 60 points in 60 games in his third USHL season. The Arizona State commit finished second on the team in goals scored (30) and penalty minutes (84). He is an all-situations player who competes with unmatched intensity and stands up for his teammates.

"Teddy is our leader both on and off the ice," said Dubuque Head Coach Evan Dixon. "He is the epitome of a Fighting Saint and a member and role model of the USHL. The impact that he has made on Dubuque and this league is immeasurable, and he is very deserving of the Curt Hammer Award."

Playing a pivotal role in driving a strong, connected team culture, Merrill approaches his teammates with honesty, passion, and accountability. As the Fighting Saints' captain, he holds himself and others to a high standard in practice, in the weight room, and in the heat of battle. His ability to be vulnerable, paired with his willingness to have hard conversations, has had a tremendous impact on the lineup.

Constantly prioritizing the well-being of others, Merrill put it on full display during the team's Cancer Awareness Weekend when he recognized the significance of giving the captain's "C" to a teammate whose close friend was battling cancer so he could lead the team onto the ice for a special night. Throughout the season, the Scottsdale, Ariz. native organized team gatherings, volunteered at the Salvation Army, wrapped gifts at a local community center during the holidays, and inspired a love of the game in multiple ways. In one particularly meaningful example, Teddy attended a young fan's birthday party to support and encourage him. In another, he took on coaching his own team within Dubuque's "Little Blackhawks" program.

Curt Hammer served as president of the Des Moines Buccaneers for three seasons (1984-87) and was secretary for the USHL. Hammer was a dedicated volunteer and supporter of hockey in the Des Moines community until succumbing to cancer in 1987. The award was established to honor his commitment to the league and the perseverance he displayed in continuing his work through hockey while battling the illness.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.