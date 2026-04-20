Stars Defeat Stampede in Overtime Sunday

Published on April 19, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD. - The Lincoln Stars defeated the Sioux Falls Stampede 4-3 in overtime on Sunday evening.

Both teams would search for the first goal in the opening frame, trading chances on rushes, but both goaltenders stood strong. Charles Menard (Augustana) made 15 saves in the first period to send the game to the second scoreless.

Sioux Falls struck twice in the first five minutes of the middle frame, including a power-play goal to jump out to the 2-0 lead. The Stars would weather the storm, and take advantage of their scoring opportunities later in the second, beginning with a goal from Cole Braunshausen. Braunshausen picked up a puck along the blue-line, and skated toward net while toe-dragging around a defender before firing home the puck high blocker-side to cut the deficit in half. Just 62 seconds later, the Stars would tie things up after a loose puck on the backside post was slotted home by KJ Sauer. The Stars and Stampede would skate to a stand-still after 40 minutes of play.

Sioux Falls would strike again on the power-play in the third, taking back the lead. The Stars would strike back with a rip from Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth) on the rush, to tie the game at three. That score would hold after regulation, meaning the game would go to overtime.

In the overtime period, Alex Pelletier (Boston College) found his way to a loose puck and was able to slide it past the Sioux Falls netminder to send the Stars home with the 4-3 win.

The Stars return home to the Ice Box next weekend for games three and four of the series against Sioux Falls. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com







United States Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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