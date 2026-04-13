Dates and Times Set for Second Round Series vs Stampede

Published on April 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars won two elimination games on the road against the Des Moines Buccaneers to punch their ticket to the USHL's Clark Cup Western Conference Semi-finals. With the series win, the dates and times have been set for the Western Conference semi-final match up against the Sioux Falls Stampede.

GAME ONE: FRIDAY 4/17 @ DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER 7:05 P.M.

GAME TWO: SUNDAY 4/19 @ DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER 4:05 P.M.

GAME THREE: FRIDAY 4/24 @ THE ICE BOX 7:05 P.M.

***GAME FOUR: SATURDAY 4/25 @ THE ICE BOX 6:05 P.M.

***GAME FIVE: TUESDAY 4/28 @ DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER 7:05 P.M.

(***: IF NEEDED)

Tickets for the games in Sioux Falls are available at this link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/sioux-falls-stampede-tickets/artist/806724

Tickets for the games at the Ice Box are available at the following link, or at the Ice Box box office: https://vivenu.com/seller/star-city-hockey-llc-ia95

All playoff games will be available for viewing on FloHockey, or on the Lincoln Stars FREE MixLr channel with Alexander Fern on the call.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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