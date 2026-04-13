Scantlebury, Soller, Trejbal Named Rookie of the Year Finalists

Published on April 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







James Scantlebury (Chicago Steel), Cooper Soller (Sioux Falls Stampede), and Tobias Trejbal (Youngstown Phantoms) have been named finalists for United States Hockey League (USHL) Rookie of the Year, the league announced Monday.

Rookies in the USHL are first-year NHL Draft eligible players (born after September 15, 2007) or younger, or any player who hasn't yet become NHL Draft eligible. Rookies must not have played more than 10 USHL games in any previous season. The Rookie of the Year will be announced with the USHL All-Rookie Team on Monday, April 20.

James Scantlebury, F, Chicago Steel

Chicago's tender made an immediate splash with 16 goals and 23 assists to rank fourth in rookie scoring. Scantlebury's four game-winning goals tied for third-most among USHL rookies and he was among a group of only three first-year players to appear in all 62 regular-season games. The Boston University commit and Chateauguay, Quebec native had eight power play points, a shorthanded goal, and only eight penalty minutes.

Cooper Soller, F, Sioux Falls Stampede

Playing all 62 games in his first full USHL season, Soller was a key piece of the Stampede's offense. With 26 goals and 23 assists, the forward from Los Angeles, Calif. led all rookies in scoring and points-per-game in addition to pacing his team in game-winning goals with seven. The Western Michigan commit tied for the fifth-most shots in the league.

Tobias Trejbal, G, Tobias Trejbal

In his first season in North America, the goaltender from Czechia rapidly became a top goalie in the league. With a 30-9-3-0 record (W-L-OTL-SOL), the University of Massachusetts commit played a key role in Youngstown's Anderson Cup-winning season. Trejbal's 2.12 goals-against average was the lowest among any goalie in the league, while his .916 save percentage was the second highest.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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