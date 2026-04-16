Series Preview: Second Round vs Sioux Falls

Published on April 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







GAME ONE: FRIDAY 4/17 @ DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER 7:05 P.M.

GAME TWO: SUNDAY 4/19 @ DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER 4:05 P.M.

GAME THREE: FRIDAY 4/24 @ THE ICE BOX 7:05 P.M.

***GAME FOUR: SATURDAY 4/25 @ THE ICE BOX 6:05 P.M.

***GAME FIVE: TUESDAY 4/28 @ DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER 7:05 P.M.

(***: IF NEEDED)

WHERE: Denny Sanford Premier Center / The Ice Box

TUNE IN: FloHockey ($) | MixLr.com/LincolnStars (FREE RADIO STREAM)

REGULAR SEASON STATISTICS LIN SF

GOALS PER-GAME 3.19 4.31

GOALS ALLOWED PER-GAME 3.23 2.79

POWER-PLAY % 18.4% 25.0%

PENALTY-KILL % 77.9% 80.9%

STARS SINK BUCCANEERS: Lincoln advanced to the second round by defeating the Des Moines Buccaneers in the first round of the Clark Cup playoffs. Layne Loomer (Miami) recorded 7 points (3+4) in the Stars series win. Josef Eichler recorded two goals and two assists on the weekend, and Alex Pelletier (Boston College) scored two goals including the game-winning-goal on Saturday in game three to propel the Stars to the second round. Will Prowse (Boston University) earned both wins in-net for the Stars, making 58 saves to give the Stars the final two victories of the series.

PREVIEWING THE MATCH-UP: Lincoln takes on Sioux Falls in the second round of the playoffs, but the two teams have already met several times in the 2025-26 season. Sioux Falls defeated Lincoln in five of the six games between the clubs, with Lincoln winning their lone game against the Stampede on the road on December 9th. The Stampede outscored Lincoln 27-9 during the regular season, and were victorious in each of the final three meetings of the campaign.

The Stampede did not play last weekend as the top seed in the Western Conference earned a bye. Sioux Falls is led in scoring by Thomas Zocco who recorded 70 points during the regular season. Logan Renkowski recorded 43 goals on the season, which put him second in the USHL behind Lincoln's Alex Pelletier in that category. Cooper Soller led all rookies in scoring 49 points (26+23), and Linards Feldbergs backstopped the Stampede with 35 wins and a .910 SV%.

POSTSEASON HISTORY: This is not the first time that the Stars and Stampede have met in the playoffs. This is however, the first postseason meeting between the two teams since the 2017-18 season, when the Stars defeated the Stampede 2-1 in the series, and won the decisive game-three in overtime.

2018: First Round - Lincoln won 2-1

2013: Conference Semifinals - Sioux Falls won 3-2

2009: Quarterfinals - Lincoln won 3-1

2008: Quarterfinals - Lincoln won 3-0

2007: Qualifying Round - Sioux Falls won 4-0

2006: Semifinals - Sioux Falls won 3-1

HOW TO TUNE IN: All three games this weekend are available on FloHockey ($) or on the free Lincoln Stars Mixlr page with Alexander Fern on the call. Barry's Bar & Grill will be hosting our Stars watch party at 4:00 p.m. on. Sunday evening.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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